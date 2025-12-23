DJT Microfinance Secures INR 130 Cr from PSBs and NBFCs to Expand Operations The funds will be deployed to expand the lending portfolio, enter new geographies, strengthen digital infrastructure, improve service delivery, and increase outreach to underserved borrowers across rural and semi urban regions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Avinash Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of DJT Microfinance

DJT Microfinance has secured funding of INR 130 crore from Public Sector Banks and leading Non Banking Financial Companies to support its expansion plans across existing and new geographies in India.

The funding marks a significant step for the RBI registered NBFC Microfinance Institution as it looks to scale its operations and strengthen its lending portfolio for underserved communities.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its loan book, enter new markets, invest in digital infrastructure and improve service delivery. DJT Microfinance primarily serves micro entrepreneurs, small traders and low income households, with a strong focus on women borrowers in rural and underserved regions.

The funding is expected to enhance the institution's capacity to reach more customers and support livelihood generation at the grassroots level.

Avinash Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of DJT Microfinance, said, "The renewed confidence from PSBs and leading NBFCs reinforces our strong fundamentals and our commitment to serving underserved communities. This funding will significantly enhance our on ground capacity, allowing us to reach more customers, empower micro entrepreneurs, and deepen financial inclusion across emerging markets. As the sector witnesses a healthy revival, we remain focused on sustainable growth."

The development comes at a time when the microfinance sector continues to play a key role in supporting income generation and financial inclusion. According to recent industry reports, about 91 percent of microfinance loans are used for income generating activities. Data from the Small Industries Development Bank of India shows that as of the end of September 2025, the total microfinance portfolio outstanding stood at INR 2.90 lakh crore, supporting more than 9 crore active loans and around 5.5 crore unique borrowers across the country.

Founded in 2021, DJT Microfinance is headquartered in Noida and currently operates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The institution provides collateral free loans and financial services to low income households, with all beneficiaries being women. A large majority of its customers are from rural and marginalised communities.

In India's competitive microfinance landscape, DJT Microfinance operates alongside established players such as Bandhan Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Satin Creditcare Network and Spandana Sphoorty Financial.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae