The funds will be deployed to expand the lending portfolio, enter new geographies, strengthen digital infrastructure, improve service delivery, and increase outreach to underserved borrowers across rural and semi urban regions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DJT Microfinance has secured funding of INR 130 crore from Public Sector Banks and leading Non Banking Financial Companies to support its expansion plans across existing and new geographies in India.

The funding marks a significant step for the RBI registered NBFC Microfinance Institution as it looks to scale its operations and strengthen its lending portfolio for underserved communities.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its loan book, enter new markets, invest in digital infrastructure and improve service delivery. DJT Microfinance primarily serves micro entrepreneurs, small traders and low income households, with a strong focus on women borrowers in rural and underserved regions.

The funding is expected to enhance the institution's capacity to reach more customers and support livelihood generation at the grassroots level.

Avinash Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of DJT Microfinance, said, "The renewed confidence from PSBs and leading NBFCs reinforces our strong fundamentals and our commitment to serving underserved communities. This funding will significantly enhance our on ground capacity, allowing us to reach more customers, empower micro entrepreneurs, and deepen financial inclusion across emerging markets. As the sector witnesses a healthy revival, we remain focused on sustainable growth."

The development comes at a time when the microfinance sector continues to play a key role in supporting income generation and financial inclusion. According to recent industry reports, about 91 percent of microfinance loans are used for income generating activities. Data from the Small Industries Development Bank of India shows that as of the end of September 2025, the total microfinance portfolio outstanding stood at INR 2.90 lakh crore, supporting more than 9 crore active loans and around 5.5 crore unique borrowers across the country.

Founded in 2021, DJT Microfinance is headquartered in Noida and currently operates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The institution provides collateral free loans and financial services to low income households, with all beneficiaries being women. A large majority of its customers are from rural and marginalised communities.

In India's competitive microfinance landscape, DJT Microfinance operates alongside established players such as Bandhan Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Satin Creditcare Network and Spandana Sphoorty Financial.