The fund will focus on sectors such as healthcare, technology, business services, manufacturing, and financial services.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DMI Alternatives has announced the closure of a USD 120 million raise for its corporate private credit fund that will invest in performing and cash flowing Indian companies.

The firm said the fund addresses rising demand for flexible credit among corporates in an economy that continues to expand at a global leading pace.

The strategy will be led by Harein Uppal. Through this fund, DMI Alternatives aims to offer customised financing solutions to Indian businesses that are positioned for steady and sustainable growth. The fund will focus on sectors such as healthcare, technology, business services, manufacturing, and financial services, all of which are benefiting from long term economic drivers in the country.

According to the firm, private credit is becoming an important source of capital as India experiences structural reforms and strong domestic consumption. With both domestic and global investors increasing their exposure to India related opportunities, private credit is expected to complement traditional channels such as banks and public markets.

DMI Alternatives operates as an alternative asset management platform with investments across real estate under the OKAS brand, venture capital through the DMI Sparkle Fund, and private credit. The private credit strategy supports mid market enterprises with financing through debt and hybrid structures.