Dmodot, Krieya Beauty & Wellness, and MedySeva Raise Fresh Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handcrafted Luxury Footwear Brand dmodot Raises INR 1.35 Cr for Growth

Delhi-based handcrafted luxury footwear brand dmodot has secured INR 1.35 crore in funding for a 30 percent equity stake, valuing the company at INR 4.5 crore, on JioHotstar's business reality show 'Pitch to Get Rich.'

The brand was founded in 2016 by designer and entrepreneur Abhishek Sharma.

The new investment will help dmodot expand its retail and online presence across major Indian cities and launch an international capsule collection that highlights "Quiet Luxury, Made in India."

The brand also plans to strengthen its artisan network, adopt sustainable production practices, and enhance its marketing and e-commerce platforms.

Known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design, dmodot offers a wide range of footwear including loafers, mules, mojris, and sneakers.

Looking ahead, the company aims to open exclusive studios in Delhi and Mumbai, expand into global markets, and collaborate with Indian designers on limited-edition collections.

Krieya Beauty & Wellness Secures INR 7 Cr Funding

Krieya Beauty & Wellness has raised around INR 7 crore in its first funding round. The round was led by Sauce, with Riverwalk Holdings as co-lead. Aneesh Sheth, founder of Dr. Sheth's, also took part in the investment.

The proceeds will be used to prepare for the launch of its first brand in Q3 FY26, scale research, and build product capabilities.

Founded by Siddharth Sharma, Krieya focuses on developing beauty and personal care products tailored to Indian consumers. The startup aims to create premium haircare, skincare, and wellness brands built on research and proprietary formulations. Its work is guided by studies on Indian biology and consumer habits.

Krieya claims to have conducted research with more than 500 consumers and completed six months of product trials for its first haircare brand. The startup plans to launch this brand in the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year.

Currently, Krieya is testing ten products ahead of launch and is building a BioPrint of Indian consumers to refine its formulations.

Sharma earlier worked with Honasa Consumer and helped scale Dr. Sheth's following its acquisition.

Healthtech Startup MedySeva Raises INR 4 Cr in Seed Funding

Healthtech startup MedySeva has secured INR 4 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its phygital healthcare clinics across tier-II and tier-III locations. The investment will also support the enhancement of its telemedicine platform, strengthen digital infrastructure, boost patient outreach, and build operational and clinical support teams.

Founded in 2022 by Dr Vishesh Kasliwal, MedySeva offers both teleconsultation and in-person medical services through a hybrid model designed for rural and semi-urban areas. Its central telemedicine platform connects patients to doctors from multiple specialties, supported by physical clinics.

The brand claims to have completed one lakh consultations in the past year with a 60 percent repeat-patient rate. It aims to double this to two lakh consultations annually within 18 months.

MedySeva has partnered with medical colleges to establish satellite clinics and onboarded doctors from ten specialties.

Over the next two years, the company plans to open more than 500 healthcare centres across India and expand into five new states. MedySeva operates in a competitive space alongside Practo, Medibuddy, Clinikk, HealthPlix, CureBay, and eSanjeevani.