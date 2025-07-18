InCred Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Osam Dairy and its shareholders.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dodla Dairy, a prominent South India-based dairy company, has announced the full acquisition of Osam Dairy for a consideration of INR 271 crore. The deal marks a significant development in the Indian dairy industry, particularly in the Eastern region, where large-scale acquisitions have been relatively rare.

Osam Dairy, established in 2012, operates in Bihar, Jharkhand, and other Eastern Indian markets. The company runs a vertically integrated supply chain with two processing plants, more than 1,000 collection centers, and a procurement network involving over 25,000 dairy farmers. Processing around 1.1 lakh litres of milk daily, Osam has become a key regional player with a strong local presence.

Dodla Dairy, founded in 1995, is one of leading integrated dairy companies. With procurement operations spread across five states and products available in 13, it boasts 190 milk chilling plants and over 2,900 agents. The company also operates 839 Dodla Retail Parlours as of March 2025 and has a growing international footprint in Uganda and Kenya.

Dodla Sunil Reddy, Managing Director of Dodla Dairy, said, "We are thrilled to announce the proposed acquisition of Osam, marking a significant milestone in Dodla's journey. This strategic move underscores our commitment to becoming a Pan-India dairy company. Eastern India presents a highly promising market for dairy growth, and we see strong potential through this partnership."

The acquisition signals not just expansion but a broader shift in industry dynamics. It underlines the rising interest of national players in regional markets and highlights the untapped growth potential in Eastern India.

Abhinav Shah, Promoter and outgoing CEO of Osam Dairy, stated, "This acquisition marks the beginning of Osam's next chapter. Over the past decade, we've built a strong foundation, and joining hands with Dodla will accelerate the company's growth, leveraging their scale and operational excellence."

InCred Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Osam Dairy and its shareholders. Ashish Ambwani, Managing Director at InCred Capital, noted, "This transaction represents a landmark moment for Osam Dairy, which has carved a distinct niche in the competitive dairy sector of Eastern India. We're proud to have advised on this transformative deal."

The acquisition reflects growing investor confidence in regional dairy ventures and signals an evolving ecosystem in the Indian dairy sector.