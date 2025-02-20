Dogsee Chew Secures USD 8 Mn Series B Funding to Expand Global Presence With the fresh capital, Dogsee plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities by upgrading its current factories and building a state-of-the-art production facility.

Bengaluru-based natural pet treat brand Dogsee Chew has raised USD 8 million in a Series B funding round led by Ektha.com, with participation from Shivanssh Holdings, Poddar Family Office, and existing promoters.

This brings the company's total funding to USD 22 million, following its USD 6.7 million Series A round in 2022, led by Mankind Pharma and Sixth Sense Ventures.

With the fresh capital, Dogsee plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities by upgrading its current factories and building a state-of-the-art production facility. The company is also focusing on strengthening its Amazon Global Selling strategy to drive international growth, particularly targeting the U.S. and Canada in 2025.

Founded in 2015 by Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma, Dogsee Chew has expanded to over 30 countries, offering 100% vegetarian, natural, and protein-rich dog treats. The brand specialises in Himalayan yak chews, a premium and healthy alternative in the pet food market.

Sneh Sharma, Co-founder and CMO,said, "We are the only company manufacturing yak chews at this scale in the Himalayan hills. With this funding, we aim to become the world's largest Himalayan chew manufacturer while maintaining the highest quality standards."

Bhupendra Khanal, Co-founder and CEO, emphasised the growing demand for human-grade pet treats, adding, "With the premiumisation of pet food, demand for our chews is soaring. This investment enables us to scale production, expand globally, and open new distribution hubs to improve accessibility for our retail partners."

Sreenivasa Musani Reddy, Managing Director of Ektha, added, "Dogsee has built a strong global brand in natural pet food. Their commitment to quality and sustainability makes them an exciting investment. We believe their expansion will set new benchmarks in the industry."

With this funding, Dogsee Chew is poised to dominate the Himalayan Chew market globally, reinforcing its leadership in natural pet nutrition.
