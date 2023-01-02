Domestic Sales In CY 2022: Honda Cars India Clocks 7% Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Honda Cars India Ltd, a manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered a cumulative growth of 7 per cent by selling 95,022 units in the domestic market during the calendar year (CY) 2022 against 89,152 units in CY 2021. The company also recorded a growth of over 43 per cent in its exports with 23,428 units in CY 2022 against 16,340 units exported in CY 21.

The company registered monthly domestic sales of 7,062 units and export numbers stood at 1,388 in December 2022.

"The year 2022 has been positive for HCIL as our domestic volume grew by 7 per cent and export volume by 43 per cent. Honda City and Amaze continue to drive volumes for HCIL and have posted strong performance in the year 2022. We had to realign our targets due to chip shortage which impacted our production throughout the year," said Yuichi Murata, director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

"We have stepped into the new year 2023 with renewed optimism assured by the positive performance of last year. As the overall environment continues to be encouraging and positive, the key to success will also depend on how disruptions such as chip shortage are controlled to minimize business impact," he added.

In December 2021, the company registered 7,973 units in domestic sales and exported 1,165 units.

Honda Cars India Ltd was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda's passenger car models and technologies to the Indian customers.