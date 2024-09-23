This acquisition allows DOMS to diversify its product portfolio and expand into new markets, especially those catering to children's hygiene needs.

DOMS Industries Limited, a stationery and art material brand, has acquired a 51.77% equity stake in Uniclan Healthcare Private Limited, a company specializing in baby hygiene products, including diapers and wipes.

With this acquisition, Uniclan has become a subsidiary of DOMS. The deal involved DOMS purchasing 71,16,080 equity shares for INR 54.88 crore, including a primary infusion of INR 28.88 crore.

This capital will be used by Uniclan for expanding its manufacturing capacity, repaying debts, and meeting working capital needs.

Uniclan operates a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with an annual production capacity of approximately 400 million pull-up pant-style diapers, sold primarily under its flagship brand "Wowper."

Santosh Raveshia, Managing Director, DOMS Industries Limited, said, "This acquisition is a crucial step in our long-term strategy to explore new sectors that enhance our business portfolio and resonate well with our targeted focus on children in their growing years. While we remain focused on driving innovation and delivering value across our core business segments, the expansion is expected to boost our distribution network in the long term, opening new avenues for sales and contributing to our overall success."

CA Nirav Khandhediya served as an advisor for the transaction.

Vatsal Desai, Founder and Director, Uniclan Healthcare, added, "We believe that with our focus on product quality and innovation and leveraging DOMS distribution network in India and globally, we shall be able to elevate Uniclan's growth trajectory and expand our reach. By leveraging DOMS consumer knowledge and market expertise, we are confident that we can further strengthen our brand and continue to deliver exceptional products to our customers."