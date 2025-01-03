DPIIT Partners with Startup Policy Forum to Boost India's Innovation Ecosystem A centerpiece of this partnership is the SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event set to take place on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, as part of the National Startup Week celebrations.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has announced the partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a premier industry organisation representing India's leading new-age companies. This landmark collaboration marks a significant stride towards positioning India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A centerpiece of this partnership is the SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event set to take place on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, as part of the National Startup Week celebrations. This dynamic event will provide a platform for DPIIT and SPF members to showcase innovative solutions, announce strategic initiatives, and foster impactful collaborations.

The partnership also includes the development of specialised immersive programs to connect global investors with India's thriving startup ecosystem. These programs aim to amplify India's global footprint in innovation and create meaningful bridges between domestic startups and international stakeholders.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India, remarked, "This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT's unwavering commitment to creating an environment where startups thrive. The SPF members embody the essence of India's entrepreneurial spirit, playing a pivotal role in achieving our vision of a developed India by 2047."

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of SPF, stated, "This alliance reflects the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to nurture a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem. By fostering collaborations, we aim to position India prominently on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to realize their full potential."

Adding to the perspective, Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Startup India, highlighted, "This initiative seeks to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing in India. Through partnerships between DPIIT and SPF members, we aim to promote the Indian startup ecosystem on the global stage and strengthen relationships with international stakeholders."

SPF is an industry alliance representing India's most successful startups, including Razorpay, Zerodha, Swiggy, and Dream11. It advocates for policy reforms, promotes India's startup ecosystem globally, and fosters a community of founders to scale startups domestically and internationally.
