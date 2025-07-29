The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Drizz Secures USD 2.7 Mn to Advance Vision AI Mobile App Testing

Drizz, a vision AI-powered mobile app testing company, has raised 2.7 million dollars in seed funding from Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Shastra VC, Anuj Rathi and Vaibhav Domkundwar. The funds will be used to enhance Drizz's Vision AI engine, expand its engineering team and strengthen research capabilities.

Founded in 2024 by former Amazon, Coinbase and Gojek engineers Asad Abrar, Partha Sarathi Mohanty and Yash Varyani, Drizz aims to address the challenges of mobile app quality assurance. Its platform replaces traditional locator-based test scripts with natural language prompts, enabling testing across iOS and Android in plain English. The system is designed to deliver over 97 percent test reliability while reducing the time needed for test creation.

"Every app team is accelerating with AI, but testing still lags behind," said Asad Abrar, Co-founder and chief executive officer. "We built Drizz to keep up with modern development and deliver confidence at scale."

Drizz supports no-code setup, CI/CD integration and multiple forms of testing, including UI, functional, API, multi-app and end-to-end. Its AI evaluates apps visually, adapting automatically to interface changes, screen densities and hardware variations.

Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said the company is addressing a key bottleneck in software development by taking a vision-first approach to mobile application testing.

Udaipur's Hey Concrete Attracts INR 7.5 Cr to Drive Global Expansion

Udaipur-based Hey Concrete has raised INR 7.5 crore in a strategic investment from Kamlesh Arjun Choudhari, a veteran in the global facades and cladding sector.

The funding will be directed toward setting up an advanced manufacturing unit, expanding into key international architectural markets, and strengthening outreach for the company's GreenPro-certified concrete solutions.

Founded by Aseem Bolia in Udaipur, Hey Concrete specialises in architecturally inspired, eco-conscious concrete products that combine design versatility with performance features such as fire resistance and sustainability. Its portfolio includes claddings, breeze blocks, murals, and other decorative yet functional concrete elements, with over 30 showrooms established across India.

"This partnership is deeply personal to us," said Bolia. "Kamlesh's belief in our mission energizes our commitment to making Indian design and sustainability a global benchmark."

Choudhari, who has over two decades of industry experience and a presence in markets across North America, the Middle East, and Australia, expressed confidence in the company's direction. "Hey Concrete is reshaping the possibilities of concrete with innovation rooted in function, design, and purpose," he said.

Co-founders Shubham Babel and Shabbir H Rahim highlighted that the partnership will accelerate product evolution and global expansion while maintaining a focus on responsible, design-led innovation.

With its emphasis on both aesthetics and environmental responsibility, Hey Concrete has contributed to more than 2,500 projects in India and is now positioning its products for broader global adoption, aiming to showcase Indian material innovation on an international stage.

Genexis Biotech Secures INR 4 Cr to Expand Recombinant Protein Production

Genexis Biotech, a Vadodara-based bio-manufacturing startup, has raised INR 4 crore in a seed funding round from GVFL with additional participation from Benzai10.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its bioreactor capacity, establish downstream processing infrastructure, introduce new recombinant proteins and enzymes, and enhance compliance, sales, and distribution operations.

Founded in 2022, Genexis Biotech develops animal-origin-free recombinant proteins through precision fermentation for sectors including biopharma, food technology, and cell culture. Its current facility is a certified Class 10,000 cleanroom, and the company is building a GMP-compliant unit to support future growth.

The product line includes recombinant peptidases such as amino peptidase and enterokinase, with upcoming launches of recombinant transferrin and albumin. In the past year, the startup partnered with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, signed an MoU with the Gujarat government, and secured orders for alternative protein formulations.

The firm also aims to tap into regulated biotech export markets and explore collaborations with contract development and manufacturing organisations.