Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Bets on Launchpad to Attract Global Startups Including from India Indian companies continue to represent the largest foreign community in Dubai's business ecosystem. More than 9,000 new companies from India joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during H1 2025 alone

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is promoting 'Launchpad Dubai', an integrated platform that simplifies market entry, establishing, and scaling businesses in Dubai. The initiative directly supports the attraction of specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments to Dubai.

Launchpad Dubai is designed to support a seamless market entry for global startups including those in India into the emirate's dynamic ecosystem. In fact, Indian companies continue to represent the largest foreign community in Dubai's business ecosystem. More than 9,000 new companies from India joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during H1 2025 alone.

To further support the Indian business ecosystem, Dubai Chambers has established international offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to help Indian startups and investors navigate market entry and build strategic connections. Earlier this year, Dubai Chambers signed MoUs with several key bodies including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry to help create a seamless framework for cooperation and market entry.

"Launchpad Dubai is an integrated platform created to simplify the process of establishing and growing a business in Dubai. By offering convenient access to essential business services and resources, including the issuing of golden visas, the initiative directly supports the chamber's drive to attract and support specialised talent, innovative tech companies, and new digital economy investments to Dubai," DCCE said in a statement.

The platform connects visiting companies with key strategic partners. The recently launched Dubai Founders HQ (DFHQ) is supporting entrepreneurs with valuable insights and guidance to help them scale in Dubai. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund is available to offer funding and business growth support, while Antler provides access to investor connections and mentoring for early-stage founders.

Premkumar Jagadeesan, Founder and CEO of Episyche Technologies, a B2B AI agent platform, said, "Dubai is a bridge across the European and Asian regions. So, exhibitors from various regions, even visitors from various regions, come to Expand North Star. When we present our platform here, we gain global visibility. We take our brand globally." Episyche Technologies aims to form new partnerships and acquire more clients through its participation.

Similarly, Bob Mathew Pulickan, Vice President of Fluxgen Sustainable Technologies, an AI and IoT-based water intelligence platform, returned to the event for a second time, citing the unique market opportunities in the region. "The UAE, for us, is a major market because here the water is coming from a desalination plant," he said noting the high value of water conservation. "We have been working in Dubai for the last one year. The government is incredibly supportive of startups, and they are looking at climate tech as an emerging industry."

For business setup and establishment, representatives from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) are offering guidance and tailored services, complemented by Habib Al Mulla and Partners, who are delivering legal and advisory guidance on market entry and incorporation.

As a leading global event for startups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. The flagship event forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, playing a vital role in driving economic growth in the emirate and beyond.
