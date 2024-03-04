Noida-based dubpro.ai provides innovative AI-driven dubbing solutions that allow creators and businesses to easily localise their video content.

The AI-powered dubbing platform dubpro.ai announced that it has raised $500k in seed round, with the support of new investors FirstCheque and re-investments from Anicut Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and JJFO.

Ishan Sharma, Founder and CEO of dubpro.ai, said, "We are extremely excited to work with leading investors and a passionate team to build generative AI capabilities in Indic languages that could unlock a great potential for video content being available across all vernacular languages from Education to Entertainment content."

Founded in 2020 by Ishan Sharma and Rishikesh, dubpro.ai provides AI-driven dubbing solutions that allow creators and businesses to easily localise their video content. Utilising a blend of artificial intelligence and human experience, it provides localization of vernacular content that was previously unaffordable due to financial constraints and time-consuming procedures.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Director and MD of Venture Catalysts, said, "We are thrilled to partner with dubpro.ai on their mission to democratise access to high-quality vernacular content through innovative AI-driven solutions. Their groundbreaking technology is poised to set new benchmarks for quality and scalability, rendering efficiency across the video production value-chain. As investors, we are confident in dubpro.ai's potential to redefine the video content localisation landscape, driving value for creators, companies, and audiences alike."