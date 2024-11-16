Duolingo is also expanding its India presence, hiring its first engineering and product teams in the country

Language-learning platform Duolingo will introduce its generative AI-powered video-calling feature, 'Call with Lily,' in India this month as part of its strategy to drive monetisation. The feature allows users to engage in interactive, conversation-based practice with Lily, a virtual character, offering an immersive language-learning experience.

"The video call feature is focused on conversation practice, which we think is a better fit and more likely to drive revenue and bookings in a market like India," said Bob Meese, Chief Business Officer, Duolingo.

The feature will be bundled with Duolingo Max, the company's premium subscription offering starting at INR 99 per month. India ranks among Duolingo's top five markets in terms of user base, and the company expects it to rise to the top three within five years.

Duolingo is also expanding its India presence, hiring its first engineering and product teams in the country. Additionally, the platform is introducing new formats like Stories and Duo Radio to enhance listening and comprehension practice.

The US-based company, which began its monetisation journey in 2023, views India as a key growth market for its subscription services, including Super Duolingo and the Duolingo English Test. "India is a really fast-growing part of our global focus," added Meese.