You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Duro Capital has announced the first close of its debut onshore fund, the Duro Opportunities Fund, with commitments exceeding INR 200 crore.

The fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund, was launched in July and is targeting a total corpus of INR 1,000 crore, primarily from select Indian family offices.

The new vehicle will invest in publicly traded Indian companies across market capitalisations and industries. It aims to build a concentrated portfolio of 20 to 25 businesses identified through a research-led investment process. The fund will follow a performance-linked fee structure to ensure alignment with investors, and the firm has committed a significant portion of its own capital alongside its clients.

Duro Capital, founded by Nishchay Goel who also serves as Chief Investment Officer, has over 15 years of experience in managing institutional capital in Indian equities. Through its offshore long-short and long-only strategies, the firm has historically delivered results that surpassed market benchmarks.

The launch of the Duro Opportunities Fund marks the company's first domestic vehicle within India and reflects its confidence in local capital markets as well as its commitment to strengthening relationships with prominent family offices.