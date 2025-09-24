Duro Capital Hits First Close of INR 200 Cr for Maiden India AIF The new fund will target listed Indian companies across sectors, building a focused 20–25 business portfolio.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nishchay Goel, Duro Capital

Duro Capital has announced the first close of its debut onshore fund, the Duro Opportunities Fund, with commitments exceeding INR 200 crore.

The fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund, was launched in July and is targeting a total corpus of INR 1,000 crore, primarily from select Indian family offices.

The new vehicle will invest in publicly traded Indian companies across market capitalisations and industries. It aims to build a concentrated portfolio of 20 to 25 businesses identified through a research-led investment process. The fund will follow a performance-linked fee structure to ensure alignment with investors, and the firm has committed a significant portion of its own capital alongside its clients.

Duro Capital, founded by Nishchay Goel who also serves as Chief Investment Officer, has over 15 years of experience in managing institutional capital in Indian equities. Through its offshore long-short and long-only strategies, the firm has historically delivered results that surpassed market benchmarks.

The launch of the Duro Opportunities Fund marks the company's first domestic vehicle within India and reflects its confidence in local capital markets as well as its commitment to strengthening relationships with prominent family offices.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Accenture Revenue Rises 7% as Layoffs Continue Through November

We're moving on a compressed timeline, for certain roles, based on our experience reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require, says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff