Dynolt Technologies Secures USD 1.7 Mn Funding Led by Transition VC

Dynolt Technologies will use the funding to enhance e-mobility with high-power fast chargers and expand into solar and hydrogen energy solutions with high-frequency inverters and DC-DC converters.

Deeptech power electronics startup Dynolt Technologies has raised USD 1.7 million in its seed funding round, led by Transition VC, with participation from marquee angel investor Yashowardhan Shah.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to expand its presence in the e-mobility sector by developing higher power chargers with wide bandgap semiconductors for fast-charging stations. Additionally, it aims to venture into solar and hydrogen energy solutions with high-frequency inverters and DC-DC converters.

Rajesh Sura, Co-founder and CEO of Dynolt Technologies, stated, "We're on a mission to redefine the future of clean energy in India. This investment will help us expand into critical sectors like battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable energy, and hydrogen while strengthening our leadership in next-generation power conversion solutions."

Founded in 2022 by Rajesh Sura and Teja Kumar, Dynolt Technologies develops power electronics solutions catering to e-mobility, energy storage, renewables, and hydrogen. The startup specialises in software-defined power converters, which enable efficient power management through embedded software. Its scalable and reusable technology helps accelerate product development across multiple domains.

Dynolt's product line includes power converters for on-board/off-board EV chargers, designed for two- and three-wheelers, as well as battery swapping stations.

The startup claims to have already deployed over 14,000 power converters across India, collectively surpassing 30 million charging cycles. Its client base includes EMO Energy, Sandhar, Bounce, International Battery Company, Numeros Motors, Yulu, Yuma Energy, and River, who have adopted its solutions at scale.

Raiyaan Shingati, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Transition VC, said, "Energy transition is nearly impossible without advancements in power electronics. Dynolt's innovations will accelerate this shift, making renewable energy and EVs more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective."

Dynolt's expertise in control systems using general-purpose microcontrollers and software—instead of traditional application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs)—gives it a cost and efficiency advantage. Shoeb Ali, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Transition VC, added, "Dynolt is building power electronics for mobility, solar, BESS, and hydrogen. Their scalable solutions will be critical for India's energy transition."

With a strong R&D focus, Dynolt Technologies is poised to become a key player in India's clean energy and power semiconductor ecosystem, driving advancements in EV charging, renewables, and energy storage systems.