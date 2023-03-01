EaseMyAI Raises INR 1.8 Crore In Seed Funding Round

The fund raised will be used to further expand catering clients in Sri Lanka, UAE, Japan, and Singapore directly and the rest of the world through partners

By Teena Jose

EaseMyAI raised INR 1.8 crore in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Started with an aim to develop innovative products with AI adoption, EaseMyAI emphasizes on creating simple, user-friendly products with drag and drop options to empower businesses to customize their solutions. This approach can help make AI more accessible to businesses of all sizes and sectors. The fund raised will be used to further expand catering clients in Sri Lanka, UAE, Japan, and Singapore directly and the rest of the world through partners.

"Our vision is to create a family of tools so that enterprise customers can quickly and easily go for process automation. We are working on a smart centralized platform that helps customers to automate and monitor all processes online. If you want to get something done, first do it on your own and create an example for the team. IPV is more like a partner in growth where they not only helped us with funding but helped us in planning market strategy and connecting to potential business owners and made our journey relatively easier," said Gagan Randhawa, CEO, EaseMyAI.

EaseMyAI has developed a product specializing in the automation of operations and processes, which is scalable and easy to deploy. The Company has filed a patent for an AI-based operating system. This will help businesses streamline their operations and improve their efficiency through automation, reducing costs, increasing productivity, and enhancing the quality of their services and the platform catered to over 30 clients, according to an official statement by the company.

"EaseMyAI is at the forefront of tech adoption using its computer vision and AI solutions across sectors thus accelerating rapid AI adoption. Their solutions and the platform is highly scalable and empowers companies with much smaller operations or even large ones with legacy systems to be next-gen tech ready thereby helping them grow faster," said Madhukar Bhardwaj, VP, BD & Investments Inflection Point Ventures.
