Artificial Intelligence and automation-as-a-service platform EaseMyAI has raised INR 3 crore in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for product development, recruiting a sales and marketing team, and expanding our distributor network.

"AI and IOT based automation will drive the industry 4.0 and dark warehouses. EasemyAI automation platform smoothens the digital transformation journey of enterprise where the platform is capable of handling AI models, IOT devices and 3rd party software's. This investment will help us to scale up in markets other than India especially the USA and Middle east market and turn operationally profitable within the coming months," said Gagan Randhawa, CEO, EaseMyAI.

EaseMyAI operates on a global scale with a robust distributor network spanning several countries including Sri Lanka, Bahrain, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, and Japan. As per an official release, the company is actively planning to establish collaborations in the USA market, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its reach and impact.

"As the technology advances across the globe, it's imperative for businesses to use technology to its favor and make the most of it. EasemyAI's end-to-end solution allows businesses to deploy AI based operating systems to automate their operations and processes. This creates a huge growth opportunity for the large and small companies to focus on the core business and eliminate the manual work with the EasemyAI platform. Their Business Model is highly scalable and IPV will support them to expand their services geographically with a strategic approach," said Madhukar Bhardwaj, senior vice-president, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Gagan Randhawa, Yaman Bharadwaj Surendra Sancheti and Jekin Dedhia, EaseMyAI helps businesses automate tasks that used to be done manually and eliminates the possibility of mistakes, and also provides a marketplace where users can access, upload, and download a variety of business use cases and services to tailor their dashboards and automate specific workflows.