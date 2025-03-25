EaseMyTrip Acquires 49% Stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd; Ventures into Charter Aviation Market The acquisition positions EaseMyTrip to leverage the booming charter aviation industry, which is currently valued at approximately $650.5 million and is expected to nearly double to $1.14 billion by 2033

EaseMyTrip.com has taken a step into the high-growth charter aviation market by securing in-principle board approval to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, a significant player in India's non-scheduled aviation sector. The acquisition positions EaseMyTrip to leverage the booming charter aviation industry, which is currently valued at approximately $650.5 million and is expected to nearly double to $1.14 billion by 2033.

A surge in demand for corporate travel, regional connectivity, and private flying is fueling this expansion. Globally, the market is set to exceed $33 billion by the same period, with rising disposable incomes, privacy concerns, and time-sensitive travel needs driving the shift towards private aviation.

"This partnership is a crucial step toward making charter air travel more accessible across India," said Nishant Pitti, chairman and founder of EaseMyTrip in a statement. "By combining EaseMyTrip's cutting-edge technology with Big Charter's established expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the way air travel is experienced. The integration of their NSOP operations will allow us to cater to a wider range of premium customers, further solidifying our commitment to driving the growth of India's charter aviation market."

EaseMyTrip's entry into the charter segment comes at a time when corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and event travelers are increasingly turning to private aviation for convenience and flexibility. The acquisition will enable the company to enhance its technology-driven booking process, streamline pricing, and improve overall customer experience in the high-margin segment of charter services.

Moreover, the move aligns with EaseMyTrip's broader mission to democratize air travel, particularly in India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where Big Charter has a strong presence. By expanding its footprint in these regions, the company aims to bridge accessibility gaps and bring premium air travel to a wider audience.

Big Charter Pvt Ltd, which specializes in regional connectivity and NSOP operations, recorded revenue of INR 128.75 crore (approximately $15.5 million) in FY 2023-24. With its growth trajectory and established market presence, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for regional and charter services.

Sanjay Mandavia, director of Big Charter Pvt Ltd, welcomed the partnership, stating, "Leveraging EaseMyTrip's technological expertise and vast customer base will accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and enhance the efficiency of our services. Together, we are positioned to offer a more accessible and seamless travel experience, strengthening our mission to provide affordable, reliable, and high-quality travel options across India."
