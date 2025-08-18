EaseMyTrip expands into global hospitality with a 50% stake in London's Knight of Notting Hill hotel, fully acquires AB Finance for Gurugram property, and plans strategic investment in VBIL, pending necessary approvals.

Travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip has announced board approval for three acquisitions that aim to enhance its strategic presence across both international and domestic markets. The move reflects the company's ambition to expand beyond its core travel platform and build a broader ecosystem through hospitality, infrastructure, and allied sectors.

The board approved the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited through a secondary investment. The company owns The Knight of Notting Hill, a luxury boutique hotel in London. With this investment, EaseMyTrip is marking its entry into the global hospitality space. The property is designed to attract both business and leisure travelers and is expected to enable the company to offer experiential hospitality in one of the world's most influential tourism markets.

In India, EaseMyTrip has cleared the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in AB Finance Private Limited, also through a secondary investment. This will give the company control of a premium commercial property situated in Gurugram. The property is expected to support the company's expanding operations by offering the flexibility to accommodate future requirements, including office infrastructure as the business scales across markets.

Alongside these acquisitions, the board has also granted in-principle approval for a strategic investment in VBIL, which is engaged in entertainment and real estate business activities. All the proposed transactions will proceed subject to board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Our growth strategy has always centered around long-term thinking, measured decisions, and brand-aligned diversification. The proposed acquisition of the London property will give us the opportunity to explore synergies in hospitality at a global destination, while the Gurgaon property will strengthen our operational backbone as we scale. With these strategic moves, we aim to create unique, engaging, and memorable experiences for travelers while building value for the future."

Through these steps, EaseMyTrip is broadening its presence in strategically aligned sectors that complement its core travel business. By investing in high-value assets across hospitality and infrastructure, the company is building a diversified model that enhances customer engagement at every stage of travel.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip is publicly listed in India and provides end-to-end travel services including air tickets, hotels, holiday packages, rail and bus bookings, and other ancillary offerings.