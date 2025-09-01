The board also appointed Vikas Bansal, a chartered accountant with extensive experience at PwC and in corporate finance, as Whole-time Director for five years.

New Delhi-based traveltech company EaseMyTrip has announced a significant leadership reshuffle following the resignation of co-founder Prashant Pitti from his role as Managing Director with immediate effect.

Prashant, who founded the firm along with his brothers Nishant and Rikant Pitti, stated in his resignation letter that he would devote more time to mentoring startups, pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, and addressing urban traffic challenges through public-interest projects.

He emphasised that he will remain a promoter and long-term shareholder, adding that no promoter intends to offload their stake.

In his place, the company's board approved the elevation of Nishant Pitti from Whole-time Director to Chairman-cum-Managing Director for a five-year term until May 2029, subject to shareholder approval. Nishant, who guided EaseMyTrip from its bootstrap beginnings to an IPO and unicorn status, will now focus on driving the company's strategic roadmap.

The board also appointed Vikas Bansal, a chartered accountant with extensive experience at PwC and in corporate finance, as Whole-time Director for five years. The company said both Nishant and Rikant have voluntarily chosen to forgo their salaries temporarily to underscore alignment with shareholder interests and reinforce confidence in EaseMyTrip's long-term growth prospects.

Additionally, SMD & Co. has been named as the company's secretarial auditor for FY26 to FY30.

The company reported a 25.5 percent year-on-year revenue decline to INR 114 crore in the first quarter of FY26, while profit after tax dropped sharply to INR 44 lakh compared to INR 34 crore a year earlier.