The newly deployed buses will feature zero-carbon emissions, minimal noise pollution, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Passengers can expect real-time tracking, sanitized cabins, onboard entertainment, and punctual departures, making travel more efficient and comfortable.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EaseMyTrip, an Indian online travel tech platform, has marked a milestone in the country's sustainable mobility sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility, the company has successfully secured Madhya Pradesh's first inter-city electric bus tender, issued by Sagar City Transport Services Limited (SCTSL), as per a media release. The project will see the first batch of state-of-the-art electric buses deployed in August 2025.

These buses, manufactured by EaseMyTrip's subsidiary Easy Green Mobility and operated by YoloBus, promise to redefine inter-city travel by combining cutting-edge technology, coupled with enhanced passenger comfort and environmental efficiency.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, emphasized the strategic importance of this venture, stating, "Our entry into in-house electric bus manufacturing is a direct response to the strong demand we've observed through YoloBus. In a market where supply struggles to keep pace with soaring demand, we recognized that this shift was essential—not just to address immediate operational needs but also to capture a rapidly expanding market. The electric vehicle market, currently valued at $331.9 million, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 per cent.

Pittie also noted that this move is further bolstered by robust government initiatives, such as the PM E-Drive, state-level policies, and PLI schemes, creating a favorable environment for local production. "With our new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility, and an initial investment of INR 200 crore, we are committed to setting new standards in sustainable transit and expanding our presence in the booming EV and eMobility sector"

Manoj Soni, CEO of Easy Green Mobility, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with SCTSL and the Madhya Pradesh government to accelerate sustainable mobility. As we contribute to India's 'Make in India' vision of becoming a global leader in green transportation, we are excited to roll out our advanced electric buses through YoloBus, providing a new experience to the people of Madhya Pradesh with eco-friendly travel solutions and comfortable buses."

YoloBus, transforming intercity travel in India with premium services across 250+ routes, is now pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility. With the introduction of new electric buses, the company plans to expand its network to over 400 routes by the end of the year, reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible transit.

The newly deployed buses will feature zero-carbon emissions, minimal noise pollution, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Passengers can expect real-time tracking, sanitized cabins, onboard entertainment, and punctual departures, making travel more efficient and comfortable.