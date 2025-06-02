EaseMyTrip Unveils 'EaseMyTrip 2.0' – A New Era of Strategic Growth and Entrepreneurial Collaboration Founders partnering with EaseMyTrip 2.0 will benefit from working capital support, co-branding, marketing synergies, and robust backend infrastructure—all while preserving their autonomy.

In a bold move redefining the contours of India's travel-tech landscape, EaseMyTrip.com, one of the nation's leading online travel platforms, has announced the launch of its next phase of growth—EaseMyTrip 2.0. This transformative initiative, led by Chairman and Founder Nishant Pitti, aims to scale high-potential ventures while staying deeply rooted in partnership-driven values.

"We want to back founders who are building exciting businesses and not replace them," said Pitti. "EaseMyTrip 2.0 is about combining their vision with our platform to create real, lasting scale."

Unlike traditional approaches focused on control and exits, EaseMyTrip 2.0 emphasises collaboration. The company will acquire up to 49% equity in selected ventures, allowing entrepreneurs to retain full operational control while gaining access to EaseMyTrip's ecosystem—over 3 crore customers, deep tech capabilities, and a powerful brand.

The sectors targeted under EaseMyTrip 2.0 span both core travel categories and adjacent industries. In the travel sphere, the focus is on religious tourism (Ayodhya, Kedarnath, Varanasi), student and MICE travel, luxury experiences, chartered and air ambulance services, and last-mile mobility. Adjacent verticals include wellness and healthcare, travel-linked finance and insurance, airport services, and experiential lifestyle offerings such as customised gifting and concierge services.

"We're building an ecosystem; not just a travel company," Pitti added. "EaseMyTrip 2.0 is our commitment to helping India's most promising businesses scale faster and with our expertise behind them."

Founders partnering with EaseMyTrip 2.0 will benefit from working capital support, co-branding, marketing synergies, and robust backend infrastructure—all while preserving their autonomy.

EaseMyTrip is now actively inviting early- to mid-stage entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas. Interested founders can send their business plans, past financial records, and three-year projections to vikash.goyal@easemytrip.com for evaluation.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has grown into a global travel force, renowned for its zero-convenience-fee model and consistent profitability. With offices across India and international presence in key markets, the company is ready to redefine how travel and lifestyle businesses scale in the digital age.
