Eaton Appoints Binod Muni as MD for Electrical Business in India

Eaton has appointed Binod Muni as Managing Director of its Electrical business in India, effective January 1, 2026. He takes over from Syed Sajjadh Ali, who retired on December 31, 2025, after a 17-year tenure during which Eaton's Electrical operations in India saw steady expansion.

Muni brings over 27 years of experience across sales, business development and finance. In his new role, he will lead Eaton's Electrical business strategy in the country, with responsibility for strengthening market presence and operational performance.

His mandate includes expanding market share through differentiated go-to-market approaches, accelerating new product launches and localisation of technology, enhancing value engineering, and improving operational efficiency and supply chain resilience. He will also focus on building and nurturing high-performing teams.

Muni joined Eaton in August 2024 as Country Head for Sales and Marketing. Before joining the company, he held senior leadership positions at multinational firms including Saint-Gobain, Carrefour and Schneider Electric.

Eaton has operated in India for over two decades and employs more than 6,300 people across innovation, manufacturing and commercial operations nationwide today.

Awfis Announces CFO Transition as Ravi Dugar Resigns, Sumit Rochlani to Take Charge

Awfis Space Solutions has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ravi Dugar, has resigned and will step down from the role on February 2, 2026, to explore other career opportunities.

The company said in a regulatory filing that Dugar will continue in his position until his last working day to facilitate an orderly transition.

Following his resignation, the board has approved the appointment of Sumit Rochlani as the new Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 3. The decision was taken based on recommendations from the nomination and remuneration committee and approval from the audit committee.

Rochlani is a chartered accountant with more than 14 years of experience in areas such as audit, controllership, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, and indirect taxation.

Rochlani is not new to Awfis. He previously served as Head of Finance at the company between May 2020 and May 2022. Before and after his earlier stint at Awfis, he was associated with Boeing for over six years prior to January 2020 and later for another three years and ten months, before returning to Awfis in his new role.

The leadership change comes at a time when the Peak XV-backed flexible workspace provider reported weaker profitability in the second quarter of FY26 despite steady revenue growth. Revenue from operations rose 25.5% year on year to Rs 366.9 crore during the quarter, driven largely by its coworking business. However, net profit declined by nearly 60% to about INR 16 crore as expenses, including depreciation and finance costs, increased at a faster rate.

Separately, Awfis said its nomination and remuneration committee has approved the grant of 10,000 employee stock options under its ESOP 2024 scheme. The options are priced at INR 345.73 per share and are convertible into equity shares of face value INR 10, with a total value of around INR 35 lakh.

The board has also authorised the CFO, as a key managerial personnel, to assess the materiality of events and ensure compliance with disclosure requirements under SEBI's listing regulations.