EcoEx, Finarkein, and Affluense AI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EcoEx Raises USD 4 Mn in Seed Round

Sustainable waste management startup EcoEx has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round co-led by Dovetail Global Fund PCC, Navbharat Investment Fund, and Narnolia Velox Fund, along with participation from other investors.

According to the official press release, the funds will be used to enhance technology, recruit skilled talent, and expand operations while strengthening its clean technology offerings. The investment will also help scale its newly launched Waste Commodity App, which facilitates digital trading of waste materials.

Founded in 2020 by Nimit Aggarwal and Akshaya Rath, EcoEx provides services in waste collection, waste commodity trading, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Its digital tools, including EPR Pro and a B2B e-marketplace, enable compliant and transparent waste transactions between bulk waste generators and certified recyclers.

"We are on track to cross USD 20 million in transaction value in FY 2025–26, transforming waste into both a climate and economic opportunity," said Nimit Aggarwal, Founder and Director of EcoEx.

Since inception, EcoEx has helped PIBOs secure over 1 million metric tonnes of EPR credits and connected over 3,000 recyclers across India. The other notable players in this space are Recykal and Recircle.

Finarkein Secures USD 1.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Pune-based fintech startup Finarkein has raised USD 1.5 million in an extended pre-Series A funding round led by DSP Group Family Office, with participation from existing investors.

Select investors, including Capital 2B, also increased their stakes.

Founded in 2019 by Dheeraj Kumar, Nikhil Kurhe, Aakash Agrawal, and Pradip Waghmare, Finarkein specializes in Open Finance, Data Intelligence, and AI infrastructure. Its solutions empower over 100 banking, financial services, and insurance companies to leverage frameworks such as the Account Aggregator, Open Credit Enablement Network, and Open Network for Digital Commerce Financial Services.

The funding will be used to enhance Finarkein's Data and FinAI Platform, expand its team, and explore emerging opportunities in data and artificial intelligence within its customer base.

Finarkein's offerings include the Flux platform, a no-code workflow and data analytics tool, open data enablement across India's digital ecosystems, and plug-and-play API services for onboarding, credit decisioning, and collections.

The startup also supports wealth management, loan origination, insurance underwriting, and health data integration while pioneering a multi-Account Aggregator gateway for seamless operations within the framework.

Affluense AI Bags INR 3 Cr in Pre-Seed Round

Affluense AI, a platform focused on helping businesses engage affluent customers, has secured INR 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round.

The round was led by Zeropearl VC and saw participation from notable investors including Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of CRED, and Pravin Jadhav.

The startup plans to deploy the funding towards product development, technology infrastructure, market expansion, and recruitment of key talent.

Co-founded by Sumit Sahu and Rishi Kumar, Affluense AI provides businesses with tools to identify, understand, and connect with high-net-worth individuals more effectively. Its offerings include research enrichment, AI-driven connection tools, trending deals, and network graphs powered by artificial intelligence.

The platform is designed to transform traditional prospecting into data-driven, relationship-focused workflows. Clients in wealth management, luxury goods, real estate, and automotive sectors have reported enhanced acquisition rates of affluent customers.

Several wealth management firms using Affluense AI have already observed measurable improvements in client engagement.