EcoSoul Home Raises USD 20 Mn via Equity and Debt in Series B Round The round was led by Accel along with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, StartupXseed Ventures, JSW Ventures, and the CK Birla Group.

EcoSoul Home, a sustainable home essentials company, has raised USD 20 million in a mix of equity and debt financing in its Series B round.

The round was led by Accel along with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, StartupXseed Ventures, JSW Ventures, and the CK Birla Group. Existing investor Singh Capital Partners also participated, while venture debt was secured from Alteria Capital and SIDBI.

With this latest fundraise, the company has now mobilised over USD 50 million since its inception.

EcoSoul said the capital will be used to scale manufacturing at its three production facilities in India and strengthen its omni-channel retail presence in international markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, GCC nations, and India.

Founded in 2020 by Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan, the company offers a wide range of household essentials crafted from eco-friendly materials including palm leaves, bamboo, sugarcane bagasse, and polylactic acid (PLA).

Its portfolio of more than 1,800 products includes biodegradable cups, bamboo chopping boards, and palm leaf plates. The products are currently available across 50 plus retail stores in over seven countries including India, the United States, Vietnam, and China.

EcoSoul reported a 40 percent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching INR 26.8 crore in FY24, though it also posted a net loss of INR 4.6 crore during the period.

"This funding milestone represents a pivotal moment in our mission to become one of the world's largest fully compostable home essentials brands. With the backing of marquee investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and bring sustainable solutions to households and businesses worldwide," said Rahul Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of EcoSoul Home.

Based in Noida and the United States, EcoSoul competes with other sustainability-focused home essentials startups including CHUK, Ecoware, and Dinearth.
