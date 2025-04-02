ED Attaches INR 110 Crore Assets in Lakhani Bank Fraud Case As part of its ongoing investigation, the ED has provisionally attached five commercial plots spanning over 20 acres, a two-acre farmhouse, and a commercial flat-cum-office space in Delhi-NCR. The total estimated value of the attached properties exceeds INR 110 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than INR 110 crore belonging to Lakhani India Limited under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case. The action comes as part of an ongoing probe into financial irregularities involving the shoe manufacturing company and its group entities.

The federal agency, in a statement on Tuesday, said its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) follows FIRs lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2021 and 2023. The complaints allege that Lakhani India Limited and its associated firms—Lakhani Rubber Udyog Pvt Ltd and Lakhani Apparel Pvt Ltd—along with their promoters, P D Lakhani and Suman Lakhani, orchestrated a scheme of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and fraud, resulting in significant financial losses for multiple banks.

According to the ED, the accused entities "jointly defrauded" Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Allahabad Bank by misappropriating funds and diverting them to other group companies. The agency revealed that the total fraud amounted to INR 162 crore.

The ED's statement further detailed the modus operandi of the accused, stating, "Out of the business/capital loans and credit facilities disbursed by the complainant banks, the Lakhani group, under the directions of the promoters, made sales to related parties at a loss, repaid loans of sister concerns, and made unusual interest payments to the directors." These transactions, the agency added, contributed to the financial distress of the banks involved.

As part of its ongoing investigation, the ED has provisionally attached five commercial plots spanning over 20 acres, a two-acre farmhouse, and a commercial flat-cum-office space in Delhi-NCR. The total estimated value of the attached properties exceeds INR 110 crore. This move is aimed at preventing further dissipation of assets as authorities continue to probe the extent of financial mismanagement within the Lakhani group.

The ED's action marks another significant development in India's ongoing efforts to curb money laundering and financial crimes. The probe remains active as authorities work to uncover further details regarding the alleged diversion of funds and the broader implications for the banking sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

The Importance of Communication

According to Megan and Tom Gibbings, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They've found it's what sets them apart, and when there's been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication.

By Emily Washcovick
News and Trends

How AI and Automation is Reshaping India's Manufacturing Landscape

The adoption of AI and automation is redefining how companies in the manufacturing sector innovate and improve customer experiences. However, while these advancements promise increased productivity and cost savings, they also bring inherent challenges along with them

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Collaboration

Become a Better Communicator and Public Speaker

Learn how to create better presentations faster and deliver them better.

By Entrepreneur Store