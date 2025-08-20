Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, an open-ended Category III AIF, will invest 60% in flexicap and 40% in midcap funds for long-term growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (Edelweiss AMC) has announced the opening of its new branch in Gujarat GIFT City on August 19, 2025. The move coincides with the launch of the Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, marking a significant step in the company's global growth strategy.

GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has been attracting financial institutions with its tax incentives, simplified compliance framework, and world-class infrastructure. Edelweiss AMC aims to leverage these advantages to create stronger cross-border investment opportunities.

"With our launch in GIFT City, we are well-positioned to provide global investors with a credible and efficient route to participate in India's growth story, while also enabling Indian investors access to a wide range of global products. As India's economic influence grows, GIFT City is set to play a key role in channelling capital flows to and from the country," said Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC in a press release.

Deepak Jain, President and Head of Sales at Edelweiss AMC, highlighted, "The Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, our first fund in GIFT City, gives investors a simple, research-backed way to tap into India's growth story. This unique fund of funds invests in carefully selected schemes from top AMCs, offering diversification, transparency, and the potential to benefit from India's equity market opportunities."

The open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund is structured as a fund-of-funds, allocating 60 percent to flexicap funds and 40 percent to midcap funds. It is registered under IFSCA regulations and with SEBI as a Category I Foreign Portfolio Investor.