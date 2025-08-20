Edelweiss AMC Expands to GIFT City, Launches Multimanager Equity Fund Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, an open-ended Category III AIF, will invest 60% in flexicap and 40% in midcap funds for long-term growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (Edelweiss AMC) has announced the opening of its new branch in Gujarat GIFT City on August 19, 2025. The move coincides with the launch of the Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, marking a significant step in the company's global growth strategy.

GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has been attracting financial institutions with its tax incentives, simplified compliance framework, and world-class infrastructure. Edelweiss AMC aims to leverage these advantages to create stronger cross-border investment opportunities.

"With our launch in GIFT City, we are well-positioned to provide global investors with a credible and efficient route to participate in India's growth story, while also enabling Indian investors access to a wide range of global products. As India's economic influence grows, GIFT City is set to play a key role in channelling capital flows to and from the country," said Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC in a press release.

Deepak Jain, President and Head of Sales at Edelweiss AMC, highlighted, "The Edelweiss India Multimanager Equity Fund – Series I, our first fund in GIFT City, gives investors a simple, research-backed way to tap into India's growth story. This unique fund of funds invests in carefully selected schemes from top AMCs, offering diversification, transparency, and the potential to benefit from India's equity market opportunities."

The open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund is structured as a fund-of-funds, allocating 60 percent to flexicap funds and 40 percent to midcap funds. It is registered under IFSCA regulations and with SEBI as a Category I Foreign Portfolio Investor.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff