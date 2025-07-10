Edelweiss Financial Services Launches INR 300 Cr NCD Public Issue with Up to 10.50% Yield The issue will open on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and close on Monday, July 21, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) has announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), offering an effective annual yield of up to 10.50%.

The NCDs will be issued at a face value of INR 1,000 each, aggregating up to INR 300 crore, comprising a base issue of INR 150 crore and a green shoe option of an additional INR 150 crore.

The issue will open on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and close on Monday, July 21, 2025. The NCDs, to be traded exclusively in dematerialised form, are rated Crisil A+/Stable by Crisil Ratings Limited, indicating strong creditworthiness with a stable outlook.

The NCDs are available in 12 different series with tenures of 24, 36, 60, and 120 months, offering fixed interest rates. Investors can choose between annual, monthly, or cumulative interest payment options. The effective annual yield ranges between 9.00% and 10.49%, depending on the series and option selected.

At least 75% of the proceeds from the issue will be utilised for repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings, while the remaining 25% will be used for general corporate purposes, in line with SEBI NCS Regulations.

Allotment will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, based on the date of application upload into the BSE electronic platform. In case of oversubscription, allotment will be made on a proportionate basis.

The issue is being managed by Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited, ensuring liquidity for investors.

Established in 1995 as Edelweiss Capital Limited, EFSL started as an investment banking firm and later diversified into retail and corporate credit, asset management, insurance, and other financial services through its subsidiaries. EFSL's equity shares are listed on both BSE and NSE.

With a network of 255 offices (252 domestic and 3 international) and over 5,600 employees, EFSL claims to serve approximately 9.73 million customers. The company prides itself on innovation, research-driven strategies, and a broad financial product offering across customer segments.

For investors seeking stable, fixed-income returns with credible ratings, this NCD issue presents a promising opportunity.
