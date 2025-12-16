You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Consumer Appliances Startup EDT Raises USD 1.4 Mn Pre Seed Funding

EDT, a consumer appliances startup founded by Naiyya Saggi and Vyasateja Rao, has raised USD 1.4 million in a pre seed funding round led by Sauce VC. Other participants in the round include Consumer Collective, Peak XV Spark Grant, and a mix of founders, operators, and family offices.

The round also saw participation from angel investors who are founders and senior executives from companies such as Caratlane, Noise, Urban Company, Mokobara, Ultrahuman, Servify, Vahdam, Dixon Technologies, Cyient, and Reckitt, among others. In addition, EDT has onboarded advisors with experience across hardware development, retail operations, and global consumer brands.

The startup plans to use the funds to develop its product pipeline, establish research and development and design processes, and hire talent across engineering, design, and manufacturing functions. EDT will also collaborate with manufacturing partners based in India as well as overseas.

Founded in 2025, EDT is working on building a portfolio of consumer appliances spanning home, kitchen, and personal care categories. The startup is focusing on product design, materials, and technology tailored to the needs of modern households. Its first set of products is expected to be introduced through preorders and waitlists between January and February 2026.

Saggi previously founded BabyChakra and was associated with the Good Glamm Group before stepping away from her operational role last year. Rao is an industrial designer who earlier ran the design studio Analogy. EDT plans to launch initially in India and gradually expand to markets such as the GCC and US.

Legal Tech Startup Lawyered Bags INR 8.5 Cr Funding

Legal tech startup Lawyered has raised INR 8.5 crore on the business reality show IdeaBaaz at a pre-money valuation of INR 120 crore. The funding marks the largest investment announcement made on Indian television to date.

The round saw participation from several investors, including Pawan Jaggi (US-based VC & Global Director, Turbostart), Sandesh Sharda (VC Investor, Washington D.C), Priyanka Salot (Co-founder, The Sleep Company), and Arjun Vaidya (Partner, V3 Ventures). The firm has also received technical validation and support from IIT Madras.

According to the firm, the funds will be used to support product development, strengthen technology infrastructure, expand distribution across India, and improve brand visibility.

Founded in 2018 by Himanshu Gupta, Gurugram based Lawyered provides technology driven legal assistance aimed at improving access and compliance. The startup began by focusing on the mobility sector, covering vehicles and logistics.

Its offerings include LOTS247, a roadside legal assistance platform, and ChallanPay, which helps users discover and resolve traffic challans. Lawyered operates through a large network of lawyers to provide legal support, documentation, and compliance services.

The company said it has supported over 600,000 vehicles and more than 800 businesses, resolved over 200,000 legal matters, and helped customers save over INR 50 crore in penalties and downtime.

Lawyered plans to expand into sectors such as finance, real estate, and healthcare, while continuing to scale LOTS247 and ChallanPay across user segments.