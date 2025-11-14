The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Codeyoung, a Bengaluru based learning platform for school-age students, has raised about USD 5 million in its Series A funding round.

The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

The startup said the fresh capital will support its expansion into new international markets, development of AI powered learning tools, and the addition of new subject categories.

Founded in 2020 by Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja, Codeyoung offers live one-on- one online classes for children aged five to seventeen. Its courses include Coding, Math, English, Science, Advanced Placement subjects and SAT preparation.

The platform reports that it has delivered more than 20 lakh hours of teaching to over 25,000 learners across 15 countries.

Dhakad said, "Parents choose us for two reasons. They trust the skill of our educators and they can clearly observe how their child is advancing." He added that the company prioritises learning outcomes and allows students to move at a pace suited to them. "This investment allows us to bring that experience to more children across the world," he said.

Despite operating with limited seed capital, the company said it has sustained healthy unit economics, supported largely by revenue from North America. It was recently named Edtech Startup of the Year at the Entrepreneur Startup Awards 2025.

The announcement coincided with Children's Day. Dhakad said the company aims to make high quality learning accessible to every child. "We are focused on long term value built on technology, strong teaching and transparency so families see real progress with every class," he said.

The startup operates in a competitive space that includes platforms such as WhiteHat Jr, Vedantu, Cuemath and BYJU'S, all of which offer online courses for school-age learners.