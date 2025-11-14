Edtech Platform Codeyoung Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Round The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rupika Taneja & Shailendra Dhakad, Co-founders of Codeyoung

Codeyoung, a Bengaluru based learning platform for school-age students, has raised about USD 5 million in its Series A funding round.

The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

The startup said the fresh capital will support its expansion into new international markets, development of AI powered learning tools, and the addition of new subject categories.

Founded in 2020 by Shailendra Dhakad and Rupika Taneja, Codeyoung offers live one-on- one online classes for children aged five to seventeen. Its courses include Coding, Math, English, Science, Advanced Placement subjects and SAT preparation.

The platform reports that it has delivered more than 20 lakh hours of teaching to over 25,000 learners across 15 countries.

Dhakad said, "Parents choose us for two reasons. They trust the skill of our educators and they can clearly observe how their child is advancing." He added that the company prioritises learning outcomes and allows students to move at a pace suited to them. "This investment allows us to bring that experience to more children across the world," he said.

Despite operating with limited seed capital, the company said it has sustained healthy unit economics, supported largely by revenue from North America. It was recently named Edtech Startup of the Year at the Entrepreneur Startup Awards 2025.

The announcement coincided with Children's Day. Dhakad said the company aims to make high quality learning accessible to every child. "We are focused on long term value built on technology, strong teaching and transparency so families see real progress with every class," he said.

The startup operates in a competitive space that includes platforms such as WhiteHat Jr, Vedantu, Cuemath and BYJU'S, all of which offer online courses for school-age learners.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Google Steps Up India AI Game with Trillium TPUs and Key Partnerships

Google Cloud and Google DeepMind have teamed up with IIT Madras to support the launch of Indic Arena, operated by the AI4Bharat centre

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Capillary Technologies Raises INR 394 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

A large part of the anchor allocation was taken up by domestic mutual funds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

The Hidden Reason Your Team Feels Disconnected — and the 3 Easy Fixes Every Leader Needs

Teams have become group chats with deadlines instead of unified forces. Discover why teams are quietly eroding and how to reconnect.

By Ryan Jenkins
Leadership

Leaders Aren't Judged on Effort — They're Judged on Their Judgment. Here's How to Sharpen Yours.

The higher you go, the less you know — and the more every call can define your career.

By Michel Koopman
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams