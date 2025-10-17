Over INR 5,200 crore in new financing will boost metro projects in Nagpur and Pune, improve Uttarakhand's water infrastructure, and support India's clean energy and climate transition initiatives.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The European Investment Bank's development arm, EIB Global, has announced new financing worth more than INR 5,200 crore to support clean water, sustainable transport, and green energy initiatives across India.

The commitment reinforces the institution's long-standing collaboration with India and aligns with the EU Global Gateway strategy, which promotes sustainable development and green infrastructure worldwide.

Under the new financing packages, €289.5 million (around INR 3,040 crore) will enhance metro connectivity and green mobility in Nagpur and Pune, while USD 191 million (around INR 1,695 crore) will be directed toward clean water supply and sanitation upgrades in Uttarakhand. In addition, USD 60 million (around INR 530 crore) has been allocated to accelerate India's energy transition and climate action through the India Energy Transition Fund.

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, during her visit to India in October 2025, announced the new investments at a meeting in New Delhi alongside senior Indian government officials. The visit focused on strengthening partnerships and exploring innovative financing models to support India's sustainability goals.

"These three new operations demonstrate the full strength and breadth of EIB Global's partnership with India, delivering real impact across clean water, sustainable transport and the green energy transition," said Nicola Beer. "By supporting metro systems, modernising vital water infrastructure and mobilising private capital for climate action, we are helping India build resilient, healthy and connected communities for the future."

The Nagpur and Pune metro projects are expected to significantly reduce congestion, pollution, and CO₂ emissions. The Nagpur Metro extension alone is projected to cut transport-related emissions by 22 percent, while Pune's metro network continues to expand access to safe and green mobility for more than 100 million passengers annually.

In Uttarakhand, the water supply and sanitation project will benefit approximately 900,000 residents, particularly underserved communities. The initiative aims to provide reliable water connections, improved sanitation, and reduced leakage, strengthening public health and environmental outcomes in the state.

Meanwhile, the India Energy Transition Fund, managed by EAAA Alternatives, is designed to channel private capital into renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, transmission, and battery storage projects. The fund is expected to generate 298 million tonnes of CO₂ reduction and create 38 million job-years, contributing substantially to India's green economy.

EIB Global's continued engagement highlights Europe's growing collaboration with India in advancing sustainable growth. The investments represent a key step toward cleaner cities, better public services, and a stronger climate-resilient future for millions of Indians.