The accelerator is crafted for startups in the seed to Series A stages, offering a comprehensive curriculum that addresses the wide array of challenges growing companies face.

IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) has launched the second cohort of its People and Culture Accelerator, targeting startups facing challenges in people management and culture as they scale rapidly.

This year's cohort includes eight startups, such as Third Wave Coffee, Toprankers, Riskcovry, and Roopya, selected for a three-month intensive program designed to help founders, team leaders, and HR professionals address gaps in their people strategy.

The program kicked off with a 3-day bootcamp at the IIM Ahmedabad campus, which concluded on August 2, 2024. Over the next three months, participants will implement insights gained from the bootcamp to refine their people management practices, focusing on areas like hiring, performance management, leadership development, and cultural formalisation.

This initiative, which began last year, is the first of its kind in India, specifically targeting the people and culture aspects of startups. The inaugural cohort included notable companies like Hoopr.ai, SatSure, Heelium, and Nusocia. Recognizing the critical role that effective people practices play in a startup's success, the accelerator provides participants with the opportunity to learn from IIM-Ahmedabad professors, industry experts, seasoned HR professionals, successful founders, and investors.

"Across the world and in India, issues around people and teams often rank among the top three reasons underlying a startup's failure. And yet, founders have and continue to hustle around this. We've designed the People and Culture Accelerator as a structured, rigorous, and application-oriented intervention to help founders build better people systems and hence scale big and fast with confidence. Our first cohort has presented strong proof of the impact of this accelerator. Over the next few months, we will work with the second cohort to help them build people systems for growth," said Supriya Sharma from IIMA Ventures.

Founded in 2002, IIMA Ventures claims to have mentored over 7,000 founders, accelerated over 1700 startups, provided catalytic capital to over 700 companies, and inspired over a million people with our 400+ publications.