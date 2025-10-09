Ekkaa Electronics Raises INR 108 Cr in Series A Funding The round was led by Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga Family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, Caprize Aurix, and several reputed family offices.

Noida-based electronics system design and manufacturing company Ekkaa Electronics has raised INR 108 crore in a Series A funding round from a group of prominent investors.

The round was led by Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga Family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, Caprize Aurix, and several reputed family offices.

Six Stone Capital acted as the transaction advisor, while Shannon Advisors served as the merchant banker for the deal.

The funds will be used to expand Ekkaa's production capacity, strengthen research and development, and enhance supply chain integration.

The company, founded in 2018 by Sagar Gupta and his father C P Gupta in Sonipat, has since grown into one of India's leading electronic system design and manufacturing enterprises. It operates facilities in Noida, Sonipat, and Shenzhen (China), with a new plant coming up in Gannaur (Haryana).

Ekkaa Electronics designs and manufactures a wide range of products including smart and 4K Ultra HD LED televisions, washing machines, multimedia speakers, induction cooktops, and air coolers.

It is one of India's largest original design manufacturers for LED televisions, producing over one lakh units per month for more than 100 brands. It also provides complete original equipment manufacturing solutions, managing design, component sourcing, and final assembly.

With full supply chain control and dedicated software development capabilities, Ekkaa supports client brands through product integration, application development, and interactive display solutions. The company has also started catering to international markets through its export division.

Currently handling a business of over INR 1000 crore, Ekkaa Electronics plans to go public by 2027. The upcoming IPO will support its vision of becoming a globally recognised player in the electronics manufacturing sector.

Ekkaa Electronics faces competition in India from companies such as Dixon Technologies, Videotex International, Wingtech, Radiant Appliances & Electronics, and Bhagwati Products.
