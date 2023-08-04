Elev8 Venture Partners Announces First Close of Its Fund 1 At $67 Million The funds strategic focus lies in investing in 12 to 14 tech-enabled sector agnostic companies within a valuation range of $100 million to $500 million

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bangalore based, Growth stage investor Elev8 Venture Partners (Elev8) has announced their first close at $67 million of Elev8-Capital Fund 1 (Fund). According to an official statement, the funds strategic focus lies in investing in 12 to 14 "tech enabled sector agnostic companies" within a valuation range of $100 million to $500 million, adding that each investment would vary from $10-$15 million.

Commenced operations earlier this year Elev8 is India's Pro-Rata fund, anchored by KB Investment, South Korea's Financial conglomerate and Venture Catalysts (VCats) is an institutional co-founder to the fund. The statement said that this would be the first time in India that a Global Institution has anchored a Maiden fund.

"We have spent a significant amount of time and concluded that Elev8's management team is by far the best team to invest in, at the growth stage. Their exceptional track record, prospective portfolio pipeline, and proprietary data algorithms have presented a strong proposition for us to join hands. Furthermore, Navin and the VCats group provide unprecedented access and network to early-stage startups, which will significantly enhance Elev8 in future deal flow and investments," said Eric Yoo, executive managing director, KB investment.

As per the company, Elev8 has already taken steps towards its investment strategy and has signed a Term sheet with a company in Enterprise SaaS Space. It now aims to bet big on digital-first companies across diverse sectors including consumer tech, enterprise software, fintech and healthtech, focussed on Series B and C rounds of financing.

"Given overwhelming response we have received from our LP's we were able to announce the first close in 3 months, much earlier than expected. Way forward is to be aggressive in the current environment and invest in one company a quarter or more. We feel the existing vintage will uncover the finest companies in the coming decade," said Navin Honagudi, managing partner, Elev8 Venture Partners.

Beyond investments Elev8 will assist its portfolio companies in expanding their global outreach and strengthen their presence in SEA markets where KB has already established a strong network through partnerships and investments. KB's experience, operational capabilities, and network of strategic relationships can be a valuable asset for the portfolio companies, the statement further added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Jio 5G Is Ready For Testing, Reliance Tells Government

As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing

By Teena Jose
Technology

4 Simple Ways To Leverage AI Skills For Passive Income From Home

In today's day and age, technology has the potential to generate passive income through Artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has reached unprecedented heights where entrepreneurs are harnessing the capabilities of this tool to create innovative platforms that generate revenue effortlessly.

By Kavya Pillai
Business News

Bill Gates Says Changing This Toxic Habit Helped Him Be More Productive: 'I Need to Try Harder'

Gates chatted candidly about the competition to be the hardest worker.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

People Poured $10 Billion Into Apple's New Savings Accounts — But Goldman Sachs Wants to Pull the Plug

Apple is developing its own payment processing technology and has big plans for its financial-services offerings.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Elon Musk Randomly Goes Live in the Middle of the Night to Post Video of Him Lifting Weights

The X owner appeared to doing some late-night feature testing.

By Emily Rella