Elevate Capital Marks Milestone Exit with TrueLark Acquisition by Weave Communications Weave's acquisition of TrueLark strengthens its position in front-office automation and accelerates its AI product roadmap. The integration allows Weave to expand into new business verticals while continuing to deliver value to its core healthcare market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitin Rai, Founder and Managing Partner of Elevate Capital

Elevate Capital, an institutional-backed inclusive venture capital fund, has announced the acquisition of its portfolio company, TrueLark, by Weave Communications, Inc., a leading experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. The acquisition marks Elevate Capital's eighth successful exit and the first for its second fund.

Founded in 2016, Elevate Capital is known for its commitment to backing diverse founding teams and disruptive technologies. TrueLark, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a trailblazer in AI-powered front-desk automation, streamlining operations for thousands of businesses in the healthcare, beauty, and wellness sectors.

"We are incredibly proud of the TrueLark team and what they've accomplished," said Nitin Rai, Founder and Managing Partner of Elevate Capital. "Their innovative use of AI to streamline operations for small businesses aligns perfectly with Elevate's mission of investing in bold ideas from underestimated founders. The acquisition by Weave validates the strength of TrueLark's technology, team, and vision."

TrueLark's platform uses advanced conversational AI to manage appointment scheduling, rescheduling, and common inquiries, reducing staff workload while boosting customer engagement. Since joining TrueLark as a board observer in 2024, Elevate Capital has been one of its largest investors, providing key strategic support.

"By leveraging an extensive network of investors and advisors from TiE Global Angels and Elevate Limited Partners, we have inspired collaboration that fosters innovation and growth," Rai added.

Weave's acquisition of TrueLark strengthens its position in front-office automation and accelerates its AI product roadmap. The integration allows Weave to expand into new business verticals while continuing to deliver value to its core healthcare market.

"We're grateful to Elevate Capital for believing in our vision from the very beginning," said Srivatsan Laxman, CEO and Co-founder of TrueLark. "Elevate's support and guidance have been instrumental in helping us scale our AI solutions. Joining forces with Weave enables us to continue expanding our impact."

Since 2016, Elevate Capital has invested in over 80 startups. With eight exits, Fund I has already returned over 126% of its invested capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
News and Trends

NSE Q4 Profit Slumps 31% QoQ Amid Lower Trading Volumes

NSE's consolidated total income for Q4FY25 was INR 4,397 crore, falling from INR 4,807 crore in Q3FY25 and INR 5,080 crore in the same quarter last year

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta