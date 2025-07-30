ElevenLabs Rolls out India Data Residency for Voice AI Compliance and Speed ElevenLabs is already working with several Indian platforms, including Meesho, Apna, and 99acres, mainly in conversational AI and customer engagement applications

ElevenLabs, an AI audio company, has launched a dedicated India Data Residency solution, enabling enterprises operating in or serving the Indian market to deploy its Voice AI models in full compliance with local data protection regulations.

With growing scrutiny over data localisation, the new offering ensures that customer voice data is hosted entirely within India-based infrastructure, meeting the country's data residency mandates. The service is designed to support enterprise-grade use cases like multilingual customer support and real-time voice interfaces, particularly in regulated sectors such as financial services, telecom, insurance, e-commerce, and education.

Key features of the India Data Residency initiative include local hosting, an isolated computing environment separated from global systems, and integration with ElevenLabs' existing compliance stack including GDPR-readiness, SOC 2 certification, HIPAA-ready frameworks, and Zero Retention controls. The company also claims improved latency for Indian users and access to an expanded multilingual voice library inclusive of Indian voices.

"India has rapidly become one of our largest and fastest-growing markets outside the U.S., driven by enterprises, creators, and developers embracing voice AI at scale," said Siddharth Srinivasan, GTM at ElevenLabs. "With India Data Residency, we're deepening our commitment to the market by offering world-class voice quality tailored for India's languages and accents, while ensuring data stays secure, compliant, and locally hosted."

ElevenLabs is already working with several Indian platforms, including Meesho, Apna, and 99acres, mainly in conversational AI and customer engagement applications. The rollout aims to make it easier for companies to adopt Voice AI without facing cross-border data transfer issues or latency challenges.
