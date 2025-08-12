Elever Raises USD 1.1 Million in Pre-Series A Round The firm said the new funding will be used to expand its PMS business, strengthen brand presence, and deepen engagement with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), founders, entrepreneurs, and next-generation investors

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) platform Elever has raised USD 1.1 million in a pre-Series A funding round, with participation from CXOs of global companies, Brand Capital (the strategic investment arm of The Times of India Group), and existing investors. The company's total funding now stands at USD 4 million.

Elever, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), offers quantitative, rule-based PMS strategies that leverage factor investing to provide risk-adjusted returns. The firm said the new funding will be used to expand its PMS business, strengthen brand presence, and deepen engagement with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), founders, entrepreneurs, and next-generation investors.

"We see Elever as a frontrunner in the evolution of wealth-tech, leveraging automation and factor investing to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted outcomes," said Srini Vudayagiri, President and Head of Brand Capital. "Their focus on data, discipline, and disruption aligns well with our belief in backing scalable, transformative fintech companies."

India's wealth management market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 trillion in FY24 to USD 2.3 trillion by FY29, according to Deloitte. PMS assets under management in India have nearly tripled since FY17, reaching USD 445–450 billion by March 2025.

"This funding round comes at a pivotal time as we double down on our PMS offering," said Anshul Sharan, Co-founder and CEO of Elever. "Backing from Brand Capital and leading CXOs validates our vision to make institutional-grade, factor-based investing accessible to individuals and family offices in India and overseas."

In July 2025, Elever launched Factorcapro PMS, described as India's first PMS strategy aimed at providing monthly income and capital protection, targeted at retirees and conservative investors. The company aims to reach INR 1,000 crore in AUM within two years and plans to raise a Series A round in the next 12 months.
