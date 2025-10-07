Eli Lilly To Invest Over USD 1 Bn to Boost Manufacturing in India The company will also set up a new manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad.

Eli Lilly and Company, the US-based pharma major known for weight-loss drug Mounjaro, has announced plans to invest over USD 1 billion into contract manufacturing in India over the next several years.

The company will establish a new manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad to provide advanced technical expertise and oversight for its contract manufacturing operations across India.

Recruitment for engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, and quality professionals will begin immediately.

Welcoming Eli Lilly's move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy noted, "Lilly's continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city's emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation."

He added that the state's focus on fostering healthcare investments has helped position Telangana as a preferred destination for cutting-edge research and manufacturing.

"We are making significant investments to increase manufacturing and medicine supply capacity around the world to help ensure patients have access to the medicines they need," said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company.

"Working with trusted contract manufacturers expands our capabilities to deliver life-changing medicines at greater scale — with quality always at the core. This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network," Jonsson added.

Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company has built a global reputation for pioneering treatments for serious conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and obesity.

Eli Lilly combines biotechnology, chemistry, and genetic medicine to turn scientific innovation into healing and improve lives across more than 120 countries.

In India, the company has a commercial site in Gurugram and specialised sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that the company says serve as important hubs supporting global innovation.

Eli Lilly's announcement comes even as the US President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on drugs produced outside the US, a move that is said to have a large impact on India's pharma companies.

It's worth noting a lot of Indian pharma companies export branded drugs to the US such as Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, and Cipla, among others. However, India largely exports generic medicines to the US.

DGCI&S' data, according to Times, reveals India's pharmaceutical formulation exports to the US had hit USD 9.8 billion in FY2025, accounting for 39.8% of its total pharmaceutical exports.
