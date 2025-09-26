The funds will be utilised for the acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd., in a move aimed at strengthening its FMCG portfolio and accelerating growth across high-potential categories.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elitecon International Limited, a global fast-moving consumer goods company, has announced plans to raise INR 300 crore by issuing equity shares through a Qualified Institutional Placement.

The funds will be utilised for the acquisition of Sunbridge Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Landsmill Agro Pvt. Ltd., in a move aimed at strengthening its FMCG portfolio and accelerating growth across high-potential categories.

Founded in 1987 as Kashiram Jain & Company Limited, Elitecon International has transformed into a diversified FMCG enterprise with a strong global presence. Headquartered in India and listed on the BSE, the company operates in more than 50 countries with subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore.

Its modern manufacturing facilities in Nashik combine automation and innovation to deliver a wide range of products. While tobacco remains a core revenue stream, Elitecon is actively expanding into packaged foods and edible oils.

Elitecon's recent financial performance underscores its growth momentum. For FY25, the company reported consolidated net sales of INR 548.76 crore and a net profit of INR 69.65 crore. In the first quarter of FY26 alone, it recorded INR 524.87 crore in net sales and a net profit of INR 72.08 crore, surpassing its previous full-year profit.

The acquisition targets also report strong performance. Sunbridge Agro operates an 800 metric tonnes per day edible oil refinery at Kandla with significant storage infrastructure. It reported FY25 net sales of INR 1,443.32 crore and is projected to grow by nearly 75 percent in FY26.

Landsmill Agro runs a modern facility in Mathura with robust storage and distribution capabilities, including a network of more than 500 distributors. It achieved FY25 revenue of INR 1,394.80 crore and is expected to register 29 percent sales growth in FY26.

Through these acquisitions, Elitecon International is positioning itself to broaden market reach, scale operations, and strengthen its standing as a growing FMCG leader in India and abroad.