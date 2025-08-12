The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India

Luxury vacation rental platform ELIVAAS has raised INR 87 crore (approximately USD 10.4 million) in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. Existing investors Peak XV Partners' Surge and 3one4 Capital also participated.

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India, prepare for global expansion, and scale operations through technology investments. The funding will also support brand visibility initiatives in domestic and international markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vertex Ventures SEA & India as we enter this new phase of growth and equally appreciative of the trust placed in us by our early backers Peak XV Partners' Surge and 3one4 Capital," said Ritwik Khare, Founder and CEO of ELIVAAS. "This round will enable us to not only grow aggressively in India but also lay the groundwork for international expansion. Our focus remains on leveraging technology to ensure seamless, high-quality experiences at scale while strengthening ELIVAAS as a trusted brand in luxury travel."

Nikhil Marwaha, Partner at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, said, "We see a fast-growing opportunity to leverage second homes supply to provide premium travel experiences in India via alternate accommodation. Elivaas is best suited to capture this market with their technology-enabled platform and obsessive commitment to customer experience, which is loved by both homeowners and consumers."

Founded in 2023 by Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani, ELIVAAS manages luxury villas and premium vacation properties. The company raised USD 5 million in its Series A round in September 2024, led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Peak XV Surge and angel investors. Over the past two years, it has expanded operations to 30 Indian destinations, launched its premium brand Privé, and recorded 5x year-on-year revenue growth in FY 2024–25.