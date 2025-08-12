ELIVAAS Raises INR 87 Crore in Series B Round The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ELIVAAS

Luxury vacation rental platform ELIVAAS has raised INR 87 crore (approximately USD 10.4 million) in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. Existing investors Peak XV Partners' Surge and 3one4 Capital also participated.

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India, prepare for global expansion, and scale operations through technology investments. The funding will also support brand visibility initiatives in domestic and international markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vertex Ventures SEA & India as we enter this new phase of growth and equally appreciative of the trust placed in us by our early backers Peak XV Partners' Surge and 3one4 Capital," said Ritwik Khare, Founder and CEO of ELIVAAS. "This round will enable us to not only grow aggressively in India but also lay the groundwork for international expansion. Our focus remains on leveraging technology to ensure seamless, high-quality experiences at scale while strengthening ELIVAAS as a trusted brand in luxury travel."

Nikhil Marwaha, Partner at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, said, "We see a fast-growing opportunity to leverage second homes supply to provide premium travel experiences in India via alternate accommodation. Elivaas is best suited to capture this market with their technology-enabled platform and obsessive commitment to customer experience, which is loved by both homeowners and consumers."

Founded in 2023 by Ritwik Khare and Karan Miglani, ELIVAAS manages luxury villas and premium vacation properties. The company raised USD 5 million in its Series A round in September 2024, led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Peak XV Surge and angel investors. Over the past two years, it has expanded operations to 30 Indian destinations, launched its premium brand Privé, and recorded 5x year-on-year revenue growth in FY 2024–25.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

These Friends Started a Side Hustle in Their Kitchens. Sales Spiked to $130,000 in 3 Days — Then 7 Figures: 'Revenue Has Grown Consistently.'

Scott Hattis and Kenneth Luna found inspiration for their business in their own homes — confident the offering would resonate with millions.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Brandworks Technologies Raises USD 7 Million

The funding will be used to expand and upgrade the company's R&D centres, establish partnerships in key international markets, develop next-generation product platforms, and scale manufacturing through new high-efficiency production line

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Pronto Raises USD 11 Million in Series A to Expand 10-Minute Household Help

Founded in 2024 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto operates on a hub-and-spoke delivery model, connecting households with trained and verified domestic workers for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and basic meal preparation

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

FincFriends Raises INR 41.5 Crore in Debt Funding

The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers

Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India

By Entrepreneur Staff