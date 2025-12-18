The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Biotech Startup Elmentoz Research Raises USD 4.5 Mn Seed Funding

Elmentoz Research Pvt Ltd, a deep tech biotechnology startup backed by India and Norway, has raised USD 4.5 million in its first seed funding round from angel investors in the two countries.

The funding marks an early step for the company as it works on developing smart feed and alternative protein solutions for animal nutrition.

The company plans to use the investment to set up a BSF-based smart protein facility with a processing capacity of about 2,000 metric tonnes per month of industrial byproducts. The facility, which will rely on advanced automation technologies developed by the company, is expected to begin market operations in January 2026.

Elmentoz focuses on precision nutrition for poultry, aquaculture, and pet food sectors. Its work aims to reduce dependence on imported functional feed additives and address concerns related to biosecurity and antimicrobial resistance. The company's technology platform combines genomics, proteomics, automation, and certified manufacturing processes to develop smart protein formulations, immune focused premixes, and functional oil ingredients.

According to the company, the seed capital will be directed toward scaling its automated manufacturing facility, expanding its ELGROW and ELTIDE product lines, advancing antimicrobial peptide research, building international partnerships, and strengthening research, manufacturing, and commercial teams.

Founded in December 2022 by Dr Jayashankar Das and Dr Padmaja Mohanty, Elmentoz operates from Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and works on solutions intended to improve feed efficiency, gut health, and disease resilience in animals while lowering reliance on antibiotic growth promoters.

Cellarim Labs Secures INR 6 Cr in Seed Round

Cellarim Labs, a biotechnology startup working on cell free biomanufacturing for beauty and personal care ingredients, has raised INR 6 crore in a seed funding round. The investment was co-led by 3i Partners and Venture Catalysts, with participation from Momentum Capital, Jashan Bhumkar, Gayathri Kuppendra Reddy, and other investors.

The startup said the funds will be used to set up a pilot scale biomanufacturing facility and to accelerate the commercial production of its first ingredient portfolio, NeuHyal™. It also plans to expand its B2B ingredient supply for beauty and cosmetic brands.

Founded in 2023 by Hitesh Rafalia and Nisa Mehreen, Cellarim Labs focuses on developing alternative production methods for cosmetic ingredients. The startup aims to address key issues in the beauty ingredients segment, including dependence on imported bioactives, supply volatility, variations in purity, and higher costs for brands.

Cellarim Labs has developed a cell free, enzyme based manufacturing platform designed to replace conventional fermentation and chemical synthesis processes. The platform combines enzyme engineering and bioprocessing to convert renewable bio waste into cosmetic ingredients with consistent specifications.

The company is also building an artificial intelligence driven biofoundry that enables partner brands to submit target molecules for design, testing, and production. This approach is intended to reduce development timelines for new bioactive ingredients.

According to the brand, it has launched NeuHyal™, a Hyaluronic Acid portfolio ranging from 10 kDa to 5000 kDa, developed within 1 year. Cellarim Labs is initially targeting the global Hyaluronic Acid market, estimated at USD 9 billion, which serves skincare, cosmetic, and medical grade applications.