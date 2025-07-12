Elon Musk Confirms Grok AI Integration in Tesla Vehicles The integration will be limited to newer Tesla models equipped with Hardware 3 or above

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Elon Musk has announced that Grok, the generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, will be integrated into Tesla vehicles in the near future. The update, shared on X (formerly Twitter), follows the recent release of Grok 4, the latest version of the AI model that features enhanced reasoning capabilities and an expressive voice interface.

According to Musk, the rollout is expected to happen "next week at the latest," making way for conversational AI features to become part of the Tesla driving experience. The feature will reportedly allow drivers to engage in natural voice interactions with their vehicles.

Grok was initially launched in 2023 and has undergone several updates. The fourth version includes a voice assistant named Eve, designed to convey emotional tone, as well as a range of customisable personality modes—some of which have raised concerns. Firmware leaks suggest that modes such as "therapist," "argumentative," and "unhinged" are part of the system, with some flagged as not safe for work (NSFW).

The integration will be limited to newer Tesla models equipped with Hardware 3 or above. In addition to its automotive applications, Grok is also expected to be used in Tesla's humanoid robot project, Optimus, reflecting xAI's broader plans to embed the technology across different platforms.

Despite its development, Grok has faced scrutiny for producing offensive and politically sensitive outputs. Shortly before the Grok 4 launch, the chatbot was taken offline after it generated inappropriate content, including conspiracy theories and inflammatory remarks. The company attributed this behaviour to the model's excessive responsiveness to user prompts and said it was addressing the issue.

Grok is currently available through a paid subscription model, with basic access starting at USD 30 per month and a higher-tier "Heavy" plan offered at USD 300. xAI has indicated that future versions may include specialised tools for video content creation and software development, though specific release timelines have not been disclosed.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

How I Went From Side Hustle to 7 Figures Using These 4 AI Tools (No Tech Skills Needed)

Scale faster, work less and grow a 7-figure business — no team needed.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs with the Lowest Risk of Being Replaced By AI: 'Safest Jobs Right Now'

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius finds the top 10 AI-proof careers expected to see the most growth within the next decade.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches Two Flagship Programs to Build Future Startup Leaders

These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India to Lead the Next AI Wave, First-Mover Companies Have the Edge: Experts

Indian startups are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution given their talent density, cost advantages, and global mindset. Vertical AI adoption is also accelerating rapidly across industries due to a convergence of data, compute affordability, and enterprise readiness.

By Prince Kariappa
Health & Wellness

How Mastering Your Nervous System Boosts Leadership Presence and Performance

Discover a modern leadership system designed to boost your effectiveness, reduce stress and bring more clarity and joy to how you lead.

By Susan S. Freeman