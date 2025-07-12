The integration will be limited to newer Tesla models equipped with Hardware 3 or above

Elon Musk has announced that Grok, the generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, will be integrated into Tesla vehicles in the near future. The update, shared on X (formerly Twitter), follows the recent release of Grok 4, the latest version of the AI model that features enhanced reasoning capabilities and an expressive voice interface.

According to Musk, the rollout is expected to happen "next week at the latest," making way for conversational AI features to become part of the Tesla driving experience. The feature will reportedly allow drivers to engage in natural voice interactions with their vehicles.

Grok was initially launched in 2023 and has undergone several updates. The fourth version includes a voice assistant named Eve, designed to convey emotional tone, as well as a range of customisable personality modes—some of which have raised concerns. Firmware leaks suggest that modes such as "therapist," "argumentative," and "unhinged" are part of the system, with some flagged as not safe for work (NSFW).

The integration will be limited to newer Tesla models equipped with Hardware 3 or above. In addition to its automotive applications, Grok is also expected to be used in Tesla's humanoid robot project, Optimus, reflecting xAI's broader plans to embed the technology across different platforms.

Despite its development, Grok has faced scrutiny for producing offensive and politically sensitive outputs. Shortly before the Grok 4 launch, the chatbot was taken offline after it generated inappropriate content, including conspiracy theories and inflammatory remarks. The company attributed this behaviour to the model's excessive responsiveness to user prompts and said it was addressing the issue.

Grok is currently available through a paid subscription model, with basic access starting at USD 30 per month and a higher-tier "Heavy" plan offered at USD 300. xAI has indicated that future versions may include specialised tools for video content creation and software development, though specific release timelines have not been disclosed.