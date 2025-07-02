Elon Musk's xAI Raises USD 10 Bn to Power AI Ambitions The funding aims to boost xAI's AI development, including large-scale data centers and its AI platform, Grok.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has raised USD 10 billion in a mix of debt and equity funding, according to Morgan Stanley. The investment bank, which led the financing, announced the deal on Tuesday.

Of the total amount, USD 5 billion came through secured debt, while the remaining USD 5 billion was raised via a strategic equity round. The funding aims to boost xAI's AI development, including large-scale data centers and its AI platform, Grok.

"Morgan Stanley is pleased to announce the successful completion of a USD 5 billion financing of Secured Notes and Term Loans for xAI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence technology," the company said. "This transaction, which was oversubscribed and included prominent global debt investors, reflects confidence in xAI's vision to accelerate scientific discovery and advance humanity's collective understanding of the universe."

This round follows xAI's USD 6 billion raise in December 2024, which included investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Fidelity, Sequoia Capital, NVIDIA, and AMD.

The funding comes as the AI industry sees a surge in investor interest. In March 2025, OpenAI raised USD 40 billion at a USD 300 billion valuation in a round led by Microsoft and SoftBank. Anthropic also secured USD 3.5 billion at a USD 61.5 billion valuation, backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and others.

With this funding, xAI is well-positioned to compete in the growing AI race and continue developing tools to push the boundaries of technology and science.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'I'll Fight to Keep Every One of You': OpenAI Responds to Meta Poaching Talent, Says It Is 'Recalibrating' Pay

In a now-leaked memo, OpenAI Chief Research Officer Mark Chen told staff how the company is fighting back against Meta poaching staff.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Ola Electric's Market Share Shrinks Sharply in Q1 FY26

Meanwhile, legacy manufacturers have surged ahead. TVS Motor topped the electric two-wheeler chart in Q1 with 68,682 units sold, while Bajaj Auto followed closely with 62,629 units.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

This New AI Startup Led By a Former OpenAI Exec Is Offering $500,000 Salaries

Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer at OpenAI, launched her secretive startup in February — and is paying top dollar for technical talent, according to new filings.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Bambrew Raises USD 10.3 Mn to Scale Sustainable Packaging Innovation Globally

The fresh funding round was led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.

By Entrepreneur Staff