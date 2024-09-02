This strategic move is set to bolster Emami's presence in the rapidly growing digital-first premium male grooming segment.

FMCG player Emami has finalised a binding agreement to acquire the remaining 49.60% stake in Helios Lifestyle, the parent company of 'The Man Company,' for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Emami now fully owns Helios Lifestyle, having previously held a 50.40% stake since its initial investment in 2017.

This strategic move is set to bolster Emami's presence in the rapidly growing digital-first premium male grooming segment.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and MD of Emami, said, "We had adopted the route of strategic investments in new-age startups very early to leverage online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalization to incubate new engines of growth. These strategic investments help us to have footprints in emerging segments that align with evolving consumer preferences."

"We will continue to explore more such opportunities for strategic investment that have synergies with our existing line of businesses," Agarwal added.

'The Man Company,' a leading digital-first brand, offers a wide range of men's grooming products across categories such as skin care, hair care, body care, and beard management.

The brand's products are available through various channels, including its website, exclusive brand outlets, online marketplaces, and general trade channels.

Hitesh Dhingra, Co-founder of Helios Lifestyle, said, "As we took the brand to a new level over the last few years, we now expect it to continue its growth trajectory with Emami, who has the ability to further accelerate the same and make 'The Man Company' one of the leading brands in the segment."

Emami's acquisition of Helios Lifestyle follows its successful acquisitions of AloFrut, Creme21, and Zandu, reflecting its strategy of expanding into new segments.