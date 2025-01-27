Emami Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% The macroeconomic environment during the quarter presented a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company

Fast-moving consumer goods company, Emami, reported a 8 per cent year-on-year(Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for the third quarter at INR 279 crore, compared with INR 260.7 crore in the same period last year. Although urban demand faced headwinds, influenced by rising food inflation and liquidity constraints in retail and wholesale trade channels. Conversely, rural demand showcased resilience, buoyed by favorable monsoon conditions and a robust harvest, providing a silver lining amidst market uncertainties.

Despite these macroeconomic headwinds, the company reported a robust growth of 9 per cent in its core domestic business, driven by a healthy volume growth of 6 per cent. Key brands such as the Healthcare range and BoroPlus range delivered strong growth despite the challenges posed by delayed and mild winters. Meanwhile, Navratna and the Pain Management portfolio achieved growth in the low single digits.

On the distribution front, the company's organized channels—modern trade, e-Commerce, and institutional sales—continued their robust performance, now contributing 28.6 per cent of the domestic business, an increase of 160 basis points in Q3. These channels demonstrated nearly double the growth rate compared to overall business.

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and MD, Emami Limited said, "This marks the second quarter with high single-digit growth, coupled with expansion in both gross margins and EBIDTA margins despite rising input costs across the sector. Our targeted distribution strategies for new-age channels have played a vital role in driving success across the business."

Gross margins expanded by 150 basis points to 70.3 per cent. EBITDA grew by 8 per cent to INR339 crore, with margins expanding by 70 basis points and profit after tax increased by 8 per cent to INR 279 crore.

"Strategic initiatives for Kesh King and male grooming along with the expected revival of International Business, position us confidently for sustained, robust growth going ahead. These results reaffirm our confidence in the positive outlook for FY25 and our steadfast commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders," he added.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

VoltUp Secures USD 8 Million to Drive Battery-Swapping and Electric Mobility Solutions

VoltUp's battery-swapping technology aims to facilitate the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers by allowing users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under a minute at strategically located stations

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan reported a record-high net income for 2024 of $58.5 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Shadowfax Acquires CriticaLog to Enhance High-Value Logistics Operations

Shadowfax currently handles over 2 million packages daily. With this acquisition, the company aims to address growing demand for secure and efficient logistics solutions for high-value goods in India

By Entrepreneur India
News and Trends

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down as CEO of Zoho Corp, Takes Up Chief Scientist's Role

Vembu will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff