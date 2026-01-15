Emversity Raises USD 30 Mn in Series A Funding Led by Premji Invest Lightspeed and Z47 also participated in the round.

Entrepreneur India

Vivek Sinha, Founder & CEO, Emversity

Emversity, a Bengaluru-based higher-education embedded training and employability platform, has raised USD 30 million (INR 271 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Premji Invest, with participation from Lightspeed and Z47.

The round takes the company's total funding to USD 46 million.

Emversity is operated by Beyond Odds Technologies, which was launched in April 2024 by Vivek Sinha, former COO of Unacademy. The company began with an USD 11 million seed round led by Matrix Partners India (Z47) and Lightspeed. It later raised USD 5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Lightspeed and Z47, with participation from Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Emversity's presence to more than 200 campuses, strengthen its position in healthcare and hospitality skills, and launch new verticals in EPC and manufacturing.

The company also plans to enhance its technology platform, which spans career discovery, training, and employability outcomes. It is also exploring access to select global workforce demand for India-trained talent.

Emversity works with universities to embed industry-aligned, work-integrated training into degree programs. The platform focuses on improving employability outcomes by aligning academic learning with real-world workforce requirements.

It also runs employer-linked skill centres, particularly in healthcare and hospitality, in affiliation with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

In less than two years, Emversity says it has scaled to 4,500 learners across 40 campuses, supporting roles in healthcare and hospitality with placements across hospitals and hotel groups nationwide, as demand for skilled talent grows.
