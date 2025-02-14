EnCharge AI Secures USD 100 Mn in Series B to Revolutionise AI Chips Tiger Global led EnCharge AI's Series B round, with participation from Samsung Electronics' Ventures and HH-CTBC, a joint investment initiative by Taiwan's Foxconn and CTBC Venture Capital.

EnCharge AI, a startup developing energy-efficient AI chips, has raised over USD 100 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from Samsung Electronics' venture arm and HH-CTBC, a joint investment initiative by Taiwan's Foxconn and CTBC Venture Capital.

EnCharge AI specialises in analog chips embedded within memory semiconductors, optimising them for AI inference—a phase where models are applied rather than trained. Unlike traditional AI inference chips housed in large-scale data centers, EnCharge AI's technology is designed for edge computing, making AI more accessible in consumer devices such as laptops and smartphones.

By leveraging analog processing within memory chips, the company claims its accelerators consume up to 20 times less energy than leading AI chips, addressing efficiency concerns in battery-powered devices. CEO Naveen Verma highlighted that their innovation not only reduces cost and power consumption but also enhances privacy and security—factors crucial for both enterprises and consumers.

The funding will accelerate EnCharge AI's market expansion and chip development, positioning it against established players like Groq and Cerebras, which also focus on AI inference chips.

With backing from major investors and a promising approach to AI acceleration, EnCharge AI is poised to reshape the AI hardware landscape.
