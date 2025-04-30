Game On! will feature high-energy competitions in Badminton, Table Tennis, and Box Cricket, inviting participation from early and growth-stage startups, as well as ecosystem enablers — from interns to investors.

In a unique intersection of sports and startups, Endiya Partners, in collaboration with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA), has announced 'Game On!', a first-of-its-kind sports tournament aimed at nurturing wellbeing, resilience, and leadership within India's vibrant startup ecosystem. The inaugural edition will take place in Bengaluru on June 6–7, 2025, with HSBC Bank as the event partner.

"Sport is one of the best teachers of leadership. It builds clarity, discipline, and emotional strength — qualities every startup leader needs," said Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of India's Badminton team. "With Game On!, we're creating a platform for the ecosystem to pause, recharge, and sharpen their teamwork and resilience — essential both in sport and in business."

The tournament provides a much-needed outlet for founders and operators working under immense pressure, giving them a chance to step away from screens and into a more connected, physical space. "Startup teams operate in overdrive, and Game On! is our way to reset that rhythm," said Sateesh Andra, Managing Partner at Endiya Partners. "Whether in fundraising or sports, success is driven by rhythm, trust, and shared experience."

Beyond the competition, Game On! reflects a broader shift where startups are placing greater emphasis on employee wellbeing as a cornerstone for sustained innovation and retention. Endiya's commitment to founder health and team culture is deeply embedded in the initiative, which encourages physical activity, emotional reset, and peer bonding.

Founded in 2004, PGBA is one of India's premier badminton training centers, having nurtured champions like P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Its state-of-the-art facilities and emphasis on mental wellness align closely with the vision of Game On!

Together, Endiya Partners and PGBA are redefining what it means to build resilient businesses — by investing not just in ideas, but in the people who bring them to life.