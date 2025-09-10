The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Deep-tech Startup EndureAir Systems Raises INR 25 Cr Funding

EndureAir Systems, a Noida-based deep-tech company specialising in unmanned aerial vehicles and aerial robotics, has secured INR 25 crore in funding.

The round was led by IAN Alpha Fund with participation from IAN Angel Fund.

The startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to enhance its UAV capabilities for defense applications, expand into enterprise markets, and accelerate the development of advanced aerial robotics and high-altitude logistics platforms.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Abhishek along with his former students Rama Krishna and Chirag Jain, EndureAir designs and manufactures indigenous UAVs tailored for logistics, defense, surveillance, and disaster response.

Unlike firms that primarily assemble drones, EndureAir develops both hardware and software entirely in-house, leveraging more than 15 years of rotorcraft research. The company holds eight patents in flight dynamics and autonomy.

Its portfolio includes Sabal, a heavy-lift logistics drone family with payload capacities ranging from 10 to 70 kilograms that has been inducted by the Indian Army's Eastern Command. Another platform, Vibhram, played a key role in Telangana's Medicine from the Sky program for vaccine delivery. The company's Alakh series of nano-UAVs has been deployed in rescue operations, including the Chamoli cloudburst and the Turkey earthquake.

EndureAir is also collaborating with Bharat Electronics Limited on high-altitude logistics drones and piloting projects in Bhutan with Druk Holding and Investments.

The startup competes with other domestic UAV players such as IdeaForge, Garuda Aerospace, and NewSpace Research.

Skincare Startup Asaya Secures INR 28 Cr Funding

Asaya, a skincare brand focused on hyperpigmentation, has secured INR 28 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital.

The round also saw participation from Suyash Saraf and Anisha Agarwal Saraf, co-founders of Dot & Key, along with existing investors OTP Ventures and Huddle Ventures.

The brand plans to channel the funds into establishing an innovation center, boosting product development, and widening its distribution network. Founded by Neeraj Biyani, Anupam Sinha, and Ritu Malhotra, Asaya offers serums, creams, masks, and treatments aimed at addressing hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Operating on a direct-to-consumer model, the firm distributes through its own online store, quick-commerce platforms, and selected offline outlets. This structure helps Asaya maintain price control, ensure transparency, and deliver research-based solutions directly to customers.

The brand claims to report 400 percent year-on-year growth, attributed to its proprietary molecule MelaMe™, which has shown visible results within 14 days and outperformed global brands in trials on Indian skin.

Over the next year, Asaya plans to launch six new products, including a line built on another patented molecule developed after 18 months of research.

Asaya faces competition from multinational majors such as L'Oréal, P&G, and Unilever, as well as digital-first Indian players like Mamaearth, Minimalist, and Dot & Key.