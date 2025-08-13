Eniac and Tidal Lead USD 6.5 Mn Seed Round in Refold AI Additional investors in the round include Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21, and several individual backers.

[L-R] Abhishek Kumar & Jugal Anchalia, Co-founders of Refold AI

Refold AI, an AI startup, has secured USD 6.5 million in seed funding co-led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures. Additional investors in the round include Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21, and several individual backers.

The funds will be directed toward expanding the company's engineering team, strengthening product integrations, and supporting a growing base of enterprise customers.

The startup, founded by Jugal Anchalia and Abhishek Kumar, was established by the team that previously created JustDoc, later acquired by Reliance. Refold AI offers AI-driven integration services that replace traditional middleware and manual coding. Its autonomous agents learn how software systems interact, write and maintain integration code, and adjust as applications evolve.

The platform is currently used to manage enterprise resource planning to customer relationship management synchronisations, finance automation, and supply chain flows.

"We were spending more time managing chaos than building software," said Jugal Anchalia, Refold's Co-founder and CEO. "We started Refold with a simple idea: integrations are repeatable and cumbersome, it should not need humans."

Refold AI reports having over 30 paying enterprise customers, including Incorta and Naehas, and serving more than 1,500 active users. The platform processes over 30 million API calls monthly and has reached annual recurring revenue in the seven-figure range. The startup has doubled its growth in just two months.

"As we enter the agentic era, enterprise integrations stand out as one of the most compelling and valuable use cases. For decades, companies have burned billions on brittle, bloated workflows. Refold has rebuilt the stack from the ground up to make integrations seamless and intelligent, and the market is already catching on," said Hadley Harris, Founding General Partner at Eniac Ventures.

Nicholas Muy, Venture Partner at Tidal Ventures added, "Finally, someone is fixing the most broken part of enterprise software. For decades, we've been patching integrations with expensive consultants and manual work. Refold's AI agents don't just patch the problem—they eliminate it. This is a fundamental leap forward."

"We're not building another workflow tool," said Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of Refold. "We're replacing the consultant economy with agents that learn and scale. In the future, integrations should be free, fast, and invisible."

With a team of 20 split between San Mateo and Bengaluru, Refold plans to grow to 30 employees by the end of the year. As enterprises modernise their AI infrastructure, the startup aims to position itself as the unseen logic layer that enables systems to work together without friction.
