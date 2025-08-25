Enmovil Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Sorin Investments

The round also saw participation from Capria Ventures and Twynam.

Hyderabad-based enterprise supply chain planning platform Enmovil has raised USD 6 million in its Series A funding round led by Sorin Investments.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities, scale sales teams, and expand into global markets through partnerships with consulting majors and international enterprises.

This latest funding follows a seed round of INR 3 crore from Emergent Ventures and an INR 10 crore rupees pre-Series A round in December 2021 led by Anicut Angel Fund, with additional participation from KCT Group, Blackbird Investments, RB Investments, and Caret Capital.

Enmovil was founded in 2015 by Ravi Bulusu along with Nanda Kishore and Venkat Moganty. The company offers an artificial intelligence and software-as-a-service based logistics technology platform that supports multimodal operations. Its products help large enterprises with forecasting, planning, dispatching, and real-time visibility, while integrating with enterprise resource planning systems such as SAP and Oracle.

By combining predictive demand forecasting and intelligent execution tools, the platform helps businesses in automotive, FMCG, power, oil and gas, and cement sectors reduce inefficiencies and improve operational outcomes.

"Supply chain inefficiencies cost enterprises billions each year, and legacy ERP systems cannot handle constraints in real-time or build resilience effectively," said Ravi Bulusu, Co-founder and CEO of Enmovil. "Our platform consistently delivers efficiency gains and measurable cost savings, while its AI-native design eliminates adoption hurdles for enterprises. This new investment gives us the resources to deepen innovation, scale further across India, and expand into key global markets."

Currently working with around 50 clients including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Nestlé, TVS Motors, Indus Towers, Vedanta Power and Daimler, Enmovil has emerged as a key technology partner for complex supply chains.

In the Indian logistics technology sector, Enmovil competes with companies such as Locus, FarEye, Shipsy, and Loginext, which provide artificial intelligence-driven platforms designed to enhance logistics operations, last-mile delivery, and multimodal supply chain visibility for enterprise clients.